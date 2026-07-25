Hungarian Grand Prix: Qualifying team notes - Red Bull

Max Verstappen: "The whole weekend has been tricky for us so far.

Unfortunately, from FP3 onwards, we started having problems that were out of our control and quite unexpected. We have a lot to look at overnight, and really understand what caused these problems. We saw aerodynamic losses, which is especially difficult in Qualifying, and we were struggling with degradation as well as the rear. The car was oversteering a lot and each lap it wasn't improving. Hopefully we can fix our problems ahead of the race and see what we can improve starting from P6 tomorrow."

Isack Hadjar: "This weekend has been a challenging one so far. We hoped we would have made a step forward going into Qualifying compared to yesterday, but we just couldn't deliver this time around. The balance of the car has been the main issue here. It's been tricky for us to find the sweet spot, and that makes putting a strong lap together difficult. There's always tomorrow, but overtaking at this track is not easy. I'm starting near Max, so we can work together, and with a strong strategy, hopefully we can make up a few places."

Laurent Mekies: "It was a tricky qualifying session for both Max and Isack, and in the end we just didn't have the pace to match Ferrari and McLaren today. We have been battling since yesterday to give our drivers a well-balanced car, but we haven't really been able to extract the sort of performance that would allow us to challenge for the top positions in Qualifying.

"This is where we are, and you can see that it varies quite a bit from weekend to weekend. It's also a reflection of how tight things are among the top teams. If you fail to get everything absolutely right, it's very easy to slip back.

"Tomorrow is a new challenge, though, and we will work hard to see how we can extract more than today in race conditions. The race will be long, and we expect to have to deal with tyre degradation and very high temperatures. Let's see what sort of race pace we have, how the conditions play into it and, whether we can be in the fight for a podium again."