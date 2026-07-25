Hamilton penalised

Lewis Hamilton drops 3 grid places after impeding Oscar Piastri during today's qualifying session.

The stewards heard from both drivers, their respective team representatives and reviewed video, telemetry, team radio and in-car video evidence.

At the approach to Turn 1, Hamilton was travelling at a significantly reduced speed on the racing line while Piastri was approaching on a push lap.

The Ferrari driver explained that he had just completed a fast lap and did not receive the team's radio message regarding the approaching McLaren until the latter was already in close proximity.

He further stated that, due to the positioning of his car on the track, Piastri was not visible in his mirrors.

The McLaren driver, who was on a push lap, was forced to take avoiding action by running wide and being obliged to abort the lap.

Having examined the available evidence, the stewards determined that Hamilton unnecessarily impeded the Australian and in accordance with the regulations and the established penalty guidelines for this type of infringement in qualifying, imposed a three-place grid penalty.