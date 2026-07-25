Hungarian Grand Prix: Qualifying team notes - Aston Martin

Fernando Alonso: "It has been a more competitive weekend for us and getting into Q2 is a step in the right direction.

"We are still optimising this package and there is more potential to unlock in the car. The car seems more consistent and predictable, so it's a bit easier to drive. We are going to keep learning about this car tomorrow and we'll see what we can do in the race."

Lance Stroll: "The car feels like a step forward with more downforce and more grip, so that's positive. We were up on the final lap and I think Q2 was possible, but I got caught out by a tailwind into Turn 12 and the car just wouldn't turn, so I couldn't complete it. We're still missing some power and there are things to improve with the balance, especially after losing so much running yesterday. It's encouraging that we've made progress, though, and hopefully we can keep building on it tomorrow."

Adrian Newey: "We came into this weekend with an objective to be in the fight with other cars, so securing our first Q2 position is an encouraging step in that direction. Fernando got everything he could out of the car today, and Lance, despite limited running yesterday, was also improving on his final run before a tailwind sent him into the gravel. We still have work to do to develop the upgrade package, and we know there is more to come."