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Hungarian Grand Prix: Saturday Free - Times

NEWS STORY
25/07/2026

Times from the final free practice session for the AWS Hungarian Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Norris McLaren 1:17.939 125.743 mph
2 Hamilton Ferrari 1:18.056 0.117
3 Antonelli Mercedes 1:18.068 0.129
4 Leclerc Ferrari 1:18.291 0.352
5 Piastri McLaren 1:18.438 0.499
6 Russell Mercedes 1:18.541 0.602
7 Verstappen Red Bull 1:18.656 0.717
8 Hadjar Red Bull 1:18.943 1.004
9 Lawson Racing Bulls 1:19.088 1.149
10 Hulkenberg Audi 1:19.160 1.221
11 Bortoleto Audi 1:19.338 1.399
12 Gasly Alpine 1:19.723 1.784
13 Lindblad Racing Bulls 1:19.895 1.956
14 Colapinto Alpine 1:20.055 2.116
15 Ocon Haas 1:20.295 2.356
16 Bearman Haas 1:20.312 2.373
17 Alonso Aston Martin 1:20.393 2.454
18 Stroll Aston Martin 1:20.933 2.994
19 Bottas Cadillac 1:21.299 3.360
20 Sainz Williams 1:21.406 3.467
21 Albon Williams 1:21.513 3.574
22 Perez Cadillac No Time

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