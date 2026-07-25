Hungarian Grand Prix: Saturday Free - Times

Times from the final free practice session for the AWS Hungarian Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap 1 Norris McLaren 1:17.939 125.743 mph 2 Hamilton Ferrari 1:18.056 0.117 3 Antonelli Mercedes 1:18.068 0.129 4 Leclerc Ferrari 1:18.291 0.352 5 Piastri McLaren 1:18.438 0.499 6 Russell Mercedes 1:18.541 0.602 7 Verstappen Red Bull 1:18.656 0.717 8 Hadjar Red Bull 1:18.943 1.004 9 Lawson Racing Bulls 1:19.088 1.149 10 Hulkenberg Audi 1:19.160 1.221 11 Bortoleto Audi 1:19.338 1.399 12 Gasly Alpine 1:19.723 1.784 13 Lindblad Racing Bulls 1:19.895 1.956 14 Colapinto Alpine 1:20.055 2.116 15 Ocon Haas 1:20.295 2.356 16 Bearman Haas 1:20.312 2.373 17 Alonso Aston Martin 1:20.393 2.454 18 Stroll Aston Martin 1:20.933 2.994 19 Bottas Cadillac 1:21.299 3.360 20 Sainz Williams 1:21.406 3.467 21 Albon Williams 1:21.513 3.574 22 Perez Cadillac No Time