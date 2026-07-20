Belgian Grand Prix: Fastest Race Laps

Fastest times posted by each driver during the Moet & Chandon Belgian Grand Prix.

Pos Name Team Lap Time Gap 1 Norris McLaren 44 1:48.890 143.888 mph 2 Antonelli Mercedes 41 1:49.098 0.208 3 Hadjar Red Bull 44 1:49.298 0.408 4 Leclerc Ferrari 23 1:49.333 0.443 5 Hamilton Ferrari 33 1:49.454 0.564 6 Piastri McLaren 23 1:49.562 0.672 7 Verstappen Red Bull 23 1:49.618 0.728 8 Bortoleto Audi 22 1:50.334 1.444 9 Hulkenberg Audi 41 1:50.503 1.613 10 Lindblad Racing Bulls 23 1:50.536 1.646 11 Lawson Racing Bulls 44 1:51.075 2.185 12 Gasly Alpine 39 1:51.101 2.211 13 Bearman Haas 22 1:51.109 2.219 14 Colapinto Alpine 42 1:51.162 2.272 15 Sainz Williams 24 1:51.363 2.473 16 Albon Williams 21 1:51.894 3.004 17 Ocon Haas 44 1:51.900 3.010 18 Bottas Cadillac 35 1:52.011 3.121 19 Alonso Aston Martin 34 1:52.948 4.058 20 Perez Cadillac 10 1:53.520 4.630 21 Stroll Aston Martin 21 1:53.980 5.090

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