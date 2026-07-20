Site logo

Belgian Grand Prix: Fastest Race Laps

NEWS STORY
20/07/2026

Fastest times posted by each driver during the Moet & Chandon Belgian Grand Prix.

Pos Name Team Lap Time Gap
1 Norris McLaren 44 1:48.890 143.888 mph
2 Antonelli Mercedes 41 1:49.098 0.208
3 Hadjar Red Bull 44 1:49.298 0.408
4 Leclerc Ferrari 23 1:49.333 0.443
5 Hamilton Ferrari 33 1:49.454 0.564
6 Piastri McLaren 23 1:49.562 0.672
7 Verstappen Red Bull 23 1:49.618 0.728
8 Bortoleto Audi 22 1:50.334 1.444
9 Hulkenberg Audi 41 1:50.503 1.613
10 Lindblad Racing Bulls 23 1:50.536 1.646
11 Lawson Racing Bulls 44 1:51.075 2.185
12 Gasly Alpine 39 1:51.101 2.211
13 Bearman Haas 22 1:51.109 2.219
14 Colapinto Alpine 42 1:51.162 2.272
15 Sainz Williams 24 1:51.363 2.473
16 Albon Williams 21 1:51.894 3.004
17 Ocon Haas 44 1:51.900 3.010
18 Bottas Cadillac 35 1:52.011 3.121
19 Alonso Aston Martin 34 1:52.948 4.058
20 Perez Cadillac 10 1:53.520 4.630
21 Stroll Aston Martin 21 1:53.980 5.090

Check out our Sunday gallery from Spa here.

LATEST NEWS

more news >

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST IMAGES

galleries >
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images

POST A COMMENT

sign in

or Register for a Pitpass ID to have your say

Please note that all posts are reactively moderated and must adhere to the site's posting rules and etiquette.

Post your comment

post comment

READERS COMMENTS

 

No comments posted as yet, would you like to be the first to have your say?

Share this page

X

close

Copyright © Pitpass 2002 - 2026. All rights reserved.

about us  |  advertise  |  contact  |  privacy & security  |  rss  |  terms