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Belgian Grand Prix: Result

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19/07/2026

Result of the Moet & Chandon Belgian Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Laps Gap
1 Antonelli Mercedes 44 1h 24:42.479
2 Leclerc Ferrari 44 + 0:01.952
3 Verstappen Red Bull 44 + 0:11.586
4 Hamilton Ferrari 44 + 0:17.245
5 Piastri McLaren 44 + 0:18.988
6 Hadjar Red Bull 44 + 0:23.307
7 Norris McLaren 44 + 0:24.014
8 Bortoleto Audi 44 + 0:49.140
9 Lindblad Racing Bulls 44 + 0:50.406
10 Colapinto Alpine 44 + 1:16.037
11 Gasly Alpine 44 + 1:16.991
12 Lawson Racing Bulls 44 + 1:17.523
13 Hulkenberg Audi 44 + 1:18.348
14 Bearman Haas 44 + 1:34.465
15 Albon Williams 44 + 1:44.684
16 Sainz Williams 44 + 1:45.856
17 Ocon Haas 44 + 1:50.925
18 Bottas Cadillac 43 + 1 Lap
19 Alonso Aston Martin 42 + 2 Laps
Stroll Aston Martin 25 Retired
Perez Cadillac 13 Suspension
Russell Mercedes 0 Accident Damage

Fastest Lap: Norris (McLaren) 1:48.890 (Lap 44)

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