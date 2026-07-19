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Belgian Grand Prix: Driver Tyre Strategies

NEWS STORY
19/07/2026

Details of each driver's tyre strategy during the Moet & Chandon Belgian Grand Prix.

Driver Team Start Stint 2 Stint 3 Stint 4
Antonelli Mercedes NM NH
Leclerc Ferrari NM NH
Verstappen Red Bull NM NH
Hamilton Ferrari NM NH
Piastri McLaren NM NH
Hadjar Red Bull NH NM NH UH
Norris McLaren NH NM
Bortoleto Audi NM NH
Lindblad Racing Bulls NM NH
Colapinto Alpine NM NH
Gasly Alpine NM NH
Lawson Racing Bulls NM NH
Hulkenberg Audi NM NH
Bearman Haas NM NH NH
Albon Williams NM NH
Sainz Williams NS NH
Ocon Haas NM NH NH
Bottas Cadillac NS NH NS
Alonso Aston Martin NH NS NH
Stroll Aston Martin NH NS
Perez Cadillac NH NS UH
Russell Mercedes NM

Check out our Sunday gallery from Spa here.

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