Belgian Grand Prix: Driver Tyre Strategies

Details of each driver's tyre strategy during the Moet & Chandon Belgian Grand Prix.

Driver Team Start Stint 2 Stint 3 Stint 4 Antonelli Mercedes NM NH Leclerc Ferrari NM NH Verstappen Red Bull NM NH Hamilton Ferrari NM NH Piastri McLaren NM NH Hadjar Red Bull NH NM NH UH Norris McLaren NH NM Bortoleto Audi NM NH Lindblad Racing Bulls NM NH Colapinto Alpine NM NH Gasly Alpine NM NH Lawson Racing Bulls NM NH Hulkenberg Audi NM NH Bearman Haas NM NH NH Albon Williams NM NH Sainz Williams NS NH Ocon Haas NM NH NH Bottas Cadillac NS NH NS Alonso Aston Martin NH NS NH Stroll Aston Martin NH NS Perez Cadillac NH NS UH Russell Mercedes NM

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