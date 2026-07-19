Antonelli wins Belgian Grand Prix

With or without the 'help' of the Weather Gods, we've seen varying amounts of carnage on the opening lap here at Spa over the years, and today could well prove to be another example.

Aside from Kimi and Max starting from the front row, we have those fast-starting Ferraris behind, along with, ever the point to prove, George and a number of drivers starting out of position, i.e. Lando and Isack.

And that's before we start thinking about any shenanigans energy management will throw up.

Here, in many ways more than any other track, the ludicrousness of DRS was shown up year after year, as a driver passed out of La Source would simply say 'thank you' and grab the place back on the run up the hill to Les Combes, it was a fake and tedious for the drivers as it was for us.

Courtesy of energy management we are expecting something similar today, only slightly more manic.

Antonelli has to be favourite, and while Verstappen can never be ruled out, his front row starting place was very much down to the help he got from his teammate.

Of course, while we say Antonelli is favourite, let's not forget Mercedes worrying reliability record, or the fact that Hamilton is the only driver to have completed every racing lap thus far this season.

Norris, starting from 13th as a result of his penalty, will need to stay calm at the start, and if he does could well find himself in the mix, such is his pace this weekend. On the other hand, Piastri continues to struggle, and despite assurances that he will be with the Woking team next season, one has to wonder why his team couldn't have arranged a tow for him yesterday.

The Racing Bulls should be good for more points, and possibly one of the Alpines, though much will depend on avoiding trouble at the start.

On the face of it, everything suggests it will be a one-stopper, with strategy mainly determined by the new tyre sets available to each team. The opening stint could be completed on either the medium or the soft, depending on which new sets teams have chosen to keep.

All the big guns have two sets of new hards and one of mediums, though Hadjar also has one fresh set of softs.

The big guns teams may start on the medium before switching to the hard between laps 17 and 23. Those who have saved a new set of softs could instead use it at the start, bringing their stop forward into the 14 to 20 lap window.

"The soft was extensively tested during the first hour of free practice and, on some cars, appears to give drivers better feedback under braking. For this reason, it could be preferred, also thanks to the grip advantage it offers.

Two-stop strategies are approximately eight to ten seconds slower. Possible options include soft-hard-hard and soft-hard-medium. As already noted yesterday, some teams have kept an additional set of hard as a precaution, which could prove useful to have a fresh tyre available in the event of a neutralisation.

Tyre behaviour is in line with Pirelli's expectations. Lap times are also now close to simulations, with just a one-tenth gap between the pole time and the Italian manufacturer's projections. The track has evolved quickly and thermal degradation on the rear axle is now the only factor that will need to be taken into account during the race.

Other than Norris, grid penalties for taking on new power unit components mean that Sainz starts 19th, Stroll 20th, Hadjar 21st and Alonso 22nd, though in all honesty Fernando is probably hoping for an early retirement so he can head home to watch the football.

The pitlane opens and Hulkenberg leads the way, followed by Bortoleto, Hadjar, Ocon and Bearman. Among the last to take their places on the grid are Hamilton, the Williams pair and Piastri.

Ahead of the formation lap the air temperature is 18 degrees C, while the track temperature is 32 degrees. It is somewhat overcast, and cooler than on previous days. It is not altogether impossible that the Weather Gods might make an appearance.

Indeed, despite a 10% chance of rain, according to Race Control, according to the radar rain clouds are heading in and are expected around ten minutes into the race. Don't forget, these cars have yet to race in the wet.

All are starting on mediums bar Norris, Perez, Stroll, Hadjar and Alonso, who are on hards, and Bottas and Sainz, who are on softs. Fresh rubber all round.

Ocon is told of a rain shower five minutes into the race which will last for a few minutes and will be "slight".

They head off on the formation lap, Colapinto slow in getting away. Indeed, as Alonso rounds La Source, Antonelli is already at Turn 10.

The grid forms.

They're away! Antonelli gets away well, and as they round La Source Verstappen is on the outside, with Russell and Leclerc right behind, the Mercedes on the inside. Behind them, Hamilton is on the inside of Piastri with the Racing Bulls right behind.

As they head into Eau Rouge Verstappen is through, much to the crowd's delight, while Russell is ahead of Leclerc and Hamilton.

Up the Kemmel Straight however Verstappen is struggling, no doubt due the anticipated energy management issues, and is passed on either side by Antonelli and Leclerc.

Through Les Combes and Russell and Hamilton clash, causing the Mercedes to spin off into the gravel, Piastri and the Bulls do well to avoid the incident.

"He crossed right in front of me," says Hamilton.

Further back, Ocon has clashed with Sainz and then his own teammate, before heading off into the kitty litter.

At the end of Lap 1, it's: Antonelli, Leclerc, Verstappen. Piastri, Hamilton, Lawson, Lindblad, Colapinto, Bortoleto and Norris.

The Safety Car is deployed as Bearman, Hadjar, Perez, Bottas and Ocon all pit. Both Haas drivers seemingly suffered punctures when they clashed, hence the pit stops.

Russell and Hamilton have been noted for causing a collision. Indeed, the stewards are investigating that Hamilton/Russell clash.

The Safety Car is withdrawn at the end of Lap 4.

Antonelli leads the pack into La Source, as Hamilton nips through past Piastri only for the McLaren driver to retake the position on the run down to Eau Rouge. Leclerc remains second, ahead of Verstappen.

Hadjar, now on hards, is up to 17thm and has just set a fastest lap (51.301).

Gasly passes Albon for 11th, as Verstappen nails Leclerc into Les Combes.

Norris passes Bortoleto for ninth as Piastri closes on Leclerc with Hamilton in tow.

A new fastest lap from Verstappen (50.587) as he maintains a 1.1s gap to Antonelli.

Norris passes Colapinto for eighth, as his teammate remains the meat in a Ferrari sandwich.

The Australian makes a move on Leclerc in Les Combes, the pair clearly touch as debris is thrown into the air.

"He didn't leave enough space," claims the McLaren driver, "that could have been a massive crash."

Hamilton sweeps by Piastri on the run up to Les Combes, that debris possibly being part of the McLaren's front wing.

Hamilton gets a 5s time penalty for causing a collision. The Briton responds with a new fastest lap (50.199).

Meanwhile, the Leclerc/Piastri clash has been noted.