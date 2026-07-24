Hungarian Grand Prix: Practice team notes - Cadillac

The Cadillac Formula 1® Team completed Friday's Free Practice sessions at the Hungarian Grand Prix, with Colton Herta stepping into Valtteri Bottas' car for FP1 and Checo Perez taking part in both sessions.

Checo finished FP1 in 18th position before ending FP2 in 20th, while Valtteri returned to the cockpit for the second session of the day, finishing 18th. Colton ended FP1 in 20th position.

Across the two sessions, the team worked through its Friday program as track conditions evolved, gathering valuable data and exploring different set-up directions ahead of the remainder of the weekend.

The team will return to the track on Saturday for the final Free Practice session at 12:30 p.m. local time, before Qualifying gets underway at 4 p.m.

Checo Perez: "It was an interesting day overall. The track conditions evolved quite a bit, particularly with the wind in FP2, which allowed us to explore different directions with the car. I think we have a good understanding of what we need to do with the balance for tomorrow. Now the focus is on putting everything together for Qualifying."

Valtteri Bottas: "It's good to be back in Budapest; it's a fun track to drive. We started FP2 with quite a challenging balance, but we made good progress throughout the session and managed to calm the car down. By the end, I was relatively happy with both the low-fuel runs and the high-fuel running, and the car was feeling quite consistent. We have a good base to build on for tomorrow and it looks like we're going to be in the mix again, very close to the midfield. I'm confident we can do something tomorrow."

Colton Herta: "It's been very enjoyable to be able to drive the car again and work with everyone in the team. We got through everything in our run plan during the session with a lot learned on a personal level and for the team. I've been able to build on my understating of the characteristics of the car since my last outing in Barcelona. I feel more comfortable in the car every time I drive it, which is positive. I can't wait for the next one."

Graeme Lowdon, Team Principal: "Track evolution and gusty winds were both factors today as we worked through our program. We've focused on ride and balance, and we made good progress throughout the day. We also managed to get some decent long running in FP2 that has provided very useful information for race day. It was great to have Colton back in the car for FP1 and he has again done a really good job for the team, delivering everything that we asked of him."