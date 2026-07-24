Hungarian Grand Prix: Practice team notes - Audi

Audi Revolut F1 Team completed a productive opening day at the Hungaroring as Nico Hulkenberg and Gabriel Bortoleto worked through an extensive programme across Friday's two practice sessions.

Running on a dusty and evolving track surface, the team focused on tyre evaluation, setup optimisation and gathering data ahead of qualifying.

Strong performances in FP1, with Bortoleto sixth and Hulkenberg eighth, reflected a positive start on a circuit that appears to suit the characteristics of the car. As track conditions evolved throughout the day, the focus shifted towards refining balance and drivability while completing the planned run programme. With the midfield battle expected to remain exceptionally close, the team will analyse Friday's data overnight in pursuit of further gains ahead of qualifying.

Nico Hulkenberg: "It was a fairly straightforward Friday. We worked our way through the different tyre compounds, learned a bit more about the balance and made some progress with the setup between the two sessions. Overall, I'd say it was a decent day. As expected, the midfield is incredibly close again, so every little detail is going to make a difference tomorrow. There's still plenty to play for, and we'll look to put everything together in qualifying."

Gabriel Bortoleto: "It was a positive day overall. We collected a lot of useful data, even if FP2 was a bit more difficult, especially on the soft tyre. The wind made the conditions quite challenging, so we have a few things to work on overnight. The field is very tight as always, but if we can put everything together, I think we can have a good day tomorrow."