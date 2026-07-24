Hungarian Grand Prix: Practice team notes - Red Bull

Max Verstappen: "It was a bit difficult to find a good balance in the car today.

"We just need to try to tidy that up a little bit and make sure we can get a good lap out of the car for Qualifying and then for the long runs as well. We will need to look into what we can do overnight and how we can find more performance in the car. We will analyse everything with the team and see if we can make some positive changes. Hopefully, that will help us find some improvements going into FP3 and Qualifying tomorrow."

Isack Hadjar: "It was a tricky one today. The conditions were tough on the car out there, particularly in FP2 when the wind picked up quite a lot. The car we had in FP1 was good, and in the long run the pace was there, but after making changes for FP2, the conditions ramped up and it made it difficult to get a solid read on the data. The car is there, but the Ferraris are very strong around here, so we've got some lap time to find overnight. We have a good idea where we can improve, and hopefully we can make a few changes to take a step forward tomorrow."

Pierre Wache: "A more challenging day today. The grip is very low, it's dusty and very bumpy. The massive change in the wind in the afternoon made it even more complicated and it was a tough session for the drivers. We have to run the car quite stiff here and that leads to a similar feeling to the ground effect cars of the last generation. The drivers were not happy with the balance, we are not where we want to be yet and it's clear that we are not yet quick enough. When the cars are on the edge, like they are for everyone, then the smallest perturbation can upset things. On a more positive note, we ran the new iteration of the rear wing here all day without any issue.

"We have a lot of work to do tonight, but we already know where we can improve. We will go step by step and see where we get to tomorrow in FP3. I think the wind will once again make things challenging for everyone, so adapting to the conditions will be key."