Hungarian Grand Prix: Practice team notes - Williams

Richard Frith, Head of Performance Systems: "A productive day today, with a lot of the usual challenges that come with this track.

"The wind always makes things difficult here and tyre management is a key focus. Getting rear-end stability through the high-speed corners is tricky, and it's hard to stop the rear tyres overheating while still getting the front tyres into a good window, so it's something we're working to find a good compromise on.

"That said, we were more consistent today than we were at Spa, and we made good progress within the session. There's still a bit to do tonight and time left on the table before qualifying. Aston Martin's upgrades add an extra challenge for us tomorrow, so we'll be going through the data carefully, particularly looking at the floor tests we ran on Carlos' car to see if there's anything more we can find overnight."

Alex Albon: "It was tough conditions out there today. We made some good steps forward between sessions and our low-fuel pace looks reasonable, but between the temperature and the tarmac, it's hard to separate what's setup-related and what's due to the change in conditions. Aston have made a big step this weekend - they're the ones we need to try to beat, and that's going to make Q1 challenging. We've still got some work to do overnight to maximise the opportunities tomorrow."

Carlos Sainz: "Tricky Friday in Hungary as expected. This track exposes our main weaknesses, and we are struggling to find the right balance in the car. We'll use the weekend to explore different setup directions and see how we can improve at tracks like this where we know we're lacking. The rest of this weekend will be about collecting valuable data and extracting as much performance as we can from this package."