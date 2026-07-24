Hamilton heads Ferrari 1-2 in FP2 in Hungary

Ahead of today's second practice session the air temperature is 24 degrees C, while the track temperature is 34 degrees. It remains bright, sunny and warm.

Having handed their cars over to their respective third/reserve drivers earlier, Antonelli, Piastri, Bearman, Colapinto and Bottas will get their first taste of the track over the next hour.

Leclerc was quickest earlier, out-pacing Verstappen by 0.484s and Hamilton by 0.543, however the Monegasque suffered a technical issue at the end of the session which required him to be rescued by his crew.

Leonardo Fornaroli ran McLaren's version of the Macarena wing and seemed happy with it, while Stroll's brought out the only red flag when his left-rear suspension appeared to fail.

In terms of updates, McLaren has a new Rear Wing, Floor Body, Front Corner, Front Corner and Rear Corner. The rear wing features a small revision to the endplate resulting in improved flow conditioning and aerodynamic characteristics across the full operating range. The new floor and board features a modified base shape and furniture, resulting in an improvement in flow conditioning and local load generated across all conditions, while a small modification to the front corner furniture results in an improvement in flow conditioning around the front tyre and resultant aerodynamic performance. To meet the increased brake cooling demands of this circuit, a larger front brake cooling exit has been designed aiming at minimising the detrimental impact on aerodynamic performance, while an update to the rear corner furniture, featuring a revised winglet arrangement is aimed at an efficient increase of aerodynamic load.

Mercedes has a new Rear Wing, Coke/Engine Cover and Tail. The new winglet on the front wing increases local wing chord and camber increasing local downforce and drag at a ratio appropriate for Budapest. The engine cover's increased exit size is to achieve adequate mass flow through the sidepods to ensure we have adequate cooling for this track, while running the tail winglet into the rear wing brace increases local downforce and drag at a ratio appropriate for this track.

Red Bull has a new Rear Wing, Floor and Rear Wing. By exploiting the permitted rear wing pylon geometry, the camber of the pylons has been increased to extract a little more load and maintain, even enhance the flow stability. Having observed some competitor designs, the floor diffuser geometry has gained surface area adjacent to the rear impact structure offering a local gain in load, while following iterations of the rear wing design, a revised flap pairing has become available for the this weekend offering more load from revised camber and chord geometries. This change is accompanied by a minor revision to the lower brace (wing) geometry as part of the new design.

Ferrari has a new Rear Wing and Rear Wing Endplate. Part of the standard development cycle, this further iteration of rear wing has been focused on increasing load in a robust way. The additional winglet cascade is meant to increase rear downforce at the expense of aerodynamic efficiency, and is optional.

Williams has new Rear Wing and Floor Body. To suit the demands of the Hungaroring, the Grove outfit has introduced an optional rear wing flap geometry which offers an increase in downforce across the rear of the car. The floor body is a further circuit specific change, which modifies the aerodynamic loading on the outboard floor body and surrounding components at the rear corner of the car.

Racing Bulls have a new Roll Hoop, Rear Wing and Cooling Louvres. The roll hoop introduced at Spa creates additional freedom in that area. The winglets improve the quality of the airflow reaching the rear of the car. A combination of changes to the SM pod and to the flaps & auxiliary components allows additional load to be generated by the rear wing, which is well suited to the circuit characteristics, while opening the louvres on the bodywork allows more airflow through the radiators, increasing engine cooling and thus increasing the range of operating conditions.

As for Aston Martin... there's a new Front Wing, Front Wing Endplate, Nose, Front Corner, Floor Body, Floor Fences, Floor Edge, Diffuser, Sidepod Inlet, Coke/Engine Cover, Cooling Louvres, Rear Suspension, Rear Corner, Rear Wing, Beam Wing and Rear Wing Endplate. The front wing, endplate and nose are a package to improve the performance of the front end of the car in combination with the other car updates, while the new front brake duct external elements work alongside the new front wing to manage flow around the front wheels. All floor changes are developed as a package to increase the load on the floor and therefore improve the car performance. The bodywork package has evolved to improve the feed to the rear of the car and complement the changes to the floor geometry, while the louvres provide the usual range of options to allow the setup of the cooling system for optimum performance depending on conditions. The rear suspension and rear brake ducts modifications were developed with each other and the changes to the rear of the floor, while the three components of the rear wing increase CM load while reducing SM drag, and are aligned with other changes to the rear of the car.

Haas has a new Rear Wing. The revised SM Fairing increases local aerodynamic loading and, in combination with a more aggressive Gurney flap configuration, contributes to increased rear wing downforce.

As does Audi, where a new endplate profile is introduced. The update is intended to deliver a local aerodynamic load increase while contributing to the overall aerodynamic efficiency of the race car.

Cadillac has a new Front Corner whereby the front brake duct surfaces have been updated to increase both the inlet and exit flow areas, improving airflow through the ducts and providing additional brake cooling capacity.

No further action has been taken over Verstappen's alleged instance of driving erratically, while Sainz has been given a warning. However, the Spaniard still faces an additional charge of erratic driving.

In the moments before the start of the session, Stroll's car is up on its stand, but there is no work being done on it, it would seem that the Canadian will not take part. Aston Martin insists that the issue earlier had nothing to do with the upgrade package.

Indeed, the Silverstone-based outfit confirms: "Unfortunately Lance will not participate in FP2. There has not been enough time to repair the damage from FP1."

Ahead of the green light, the stewards confirm that no further action will be taken over Sainz's second case of erratic driving.

Green light and Bottas is first out, followed by Colapinto, Gasly, Perez and Hulkenberg.

Once again, as more drivers emerge, it is a mixture of mediums and hards.

Of the first wave, Leclerc goes quickest with a 20.13, but Hamilton responds with a 19.648.

Norris goes third (20.897), ahead of Hulkenberg, Lindblad, Bortoleto and Lawson.

"Something feels wrong on the car, extremely bad," reports Gasly. "Something with the front is wrong," he adds.

"It feels dreadful, like the car is so out of balance," says Russell, though it is thought the problem is actually the gusty wind, not the cars.

A 20.173 puts Verstappen third, as Norris goes fourth and Piastri fifth.

"Oh my God, I almost spun twice on braking, what is going on," asks Antonelli who has just gone eighth. He is told to pit in order to remove some aero balance from the front, however the teenager insists that it is not a balance issue.

Hamilton consolidates his top spot with a 19.585 as Russell improves to fourth with a 20.472.

The wind is probably also responsible for the sheer number of drivers who are having times deleted for track limits violations.

Having gone quickest in S1, Leclerc runs wide in Turn 12 - a corner that is catching a number of drivers out - and consequently aborts.

Following a brief lull a number of drivers head out on softs, among them Verstappen and Norris.

Alan Permane has confirmed that in addition to the upgrades introduced here, Lawson now has the full package that Lindblad enjoyed last weekend.

Quickest in the opening two sectors, Norris stops the clock at 19.228, as Verstappen goes second with a 19.421.

Hadjar goes fifth, Lindblad seventh and Lawson eighth.

"I'm not sitting in the same car, it's terrible," says Verstappen, clearly uncomfortable with his seat.

Colapinto is off and has hit the barrier in the final corner.

The session is red-flagged.

Norris was about to improve, having gone purple in the first two sectors, while Antonelli was on a flyer also.

Replay shows Colapinto simply lost the rear.

The session resumes with 26 minutes remaining, Bortoleto leads the way, followed by Bottas, Alonso, Antonelli and Lindblad.

The Macarena wing removed, Norris heads out with the rear of his car smothered in flo-vis.

Lawson improves to seventh with a 20.041.

Leclerc posts a purple in S1, but Hamilton goes quicker. The Monegasque crosses the line at 18.877, while Hamilton posts an 18.914 to go second, 0.037s down on his teammate.

Alonso improves to fourteenth, and Bottas seventeenth, only for the Spaniard to have his time deleted.

"I think I hit debris on my front wing," reports Verstappen. "Keep an eye on it," he adds, "I don't know what I hit."

Hamiton goes top by 0.148s as it is revealed that Verstappen did hit something for there is debris on the track.

With around 12 minutes remaining a number of drivers have ditched the softs for mediums or hards. The Ferrari pair continue with the red-banded rubber, as do Hadjar, Hulkenberg and Antonelli, who has a big lock-up at Turn 7.

"I thought it was a bit rude to put him on the grass in practice," says Lindblad following a brief skirmish with Bortoleto.

"My rear axle is again, completely locked and super stiff," reports Verstappen.

Hamilton switches to mediums as Russell goes around the outside of Russell, narrowly avoiding a much slower RB in the process.

It appears to be infectious as Norris is chasing down Antonelli, who throws up a load of gravel in his efforts to remain ahead.

Alonso's car remains smothered in flo-vis, absolutely smothered.

While those skirmishes at the end of the session has wetted our appetites for Sunday, if the wind continues to gust as it has today it is sure to cause problems, and let's not forget, particularly in qualifying is always an issue here.

Having sat out this morning, Antonelli will be frustrated at having had to abort his two attempts at a flyer, while Russell being 0.9s off the pace will hardly have boosted Mercedes confidence.

Norris looked good for McLaren while Verstappen, despite his numerous complaints, continues to give 100%.

RB appears to be best of the rest while Aston Martin will be hurting as a result of Stroll's inability to run.

Hamilton quickest, ahead of Leclerc, Norris, Verstappen, Russell, Hadjar, Lawson, Piastri, Hulkenberg and Lindblad.

Bortoleto is eleventh, ahead of Ocon, Antonelli, Gasly, Bearman, Albon, Sainz, Bottas, Alonso, Perez and Colapinto.