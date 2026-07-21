Hungarian Grand Prix: Preview - Pirelli

The Hungaroring event will bring the first part of the season to a close before the summer break.

Over the past two years, the circuit has undergone a comprehensive refurbishment programme, affecting the paddock, hospitality areas, as well as the track and grandstands. For the 2026 Hungarian Grand Prix, Turns 1 and 12 have been resurfaced, following last year's work on the pit lane and starting grid.

The circuit measures 4.381 kilometres and features 14 corners. It is often compared to a kart track due to its short length and twisty nature. There is only one real straight, coinciding with the start-finish line, which represents one of the few overtaking opportunities. For the rest, drivers are challenged by numerous corners, some of them 180°, which are negotiated 70 times over the course of the race. For this reason, car setups are usually very similar to those used at Monaco.

Just like in the Principality, the three softest compounds in the range will also be used in Budapest. C3, C4 and C5 are the ideal selection for a slow track where traction and braking stability are crucial to tackle direction changes. The surface has pronounced roughness due to the age of the sections that have not been renewed, and grip levels are among the lowest of the season, with significant track evolution over the weekend.

Track temperatures at the Hungaroring are typically the highest recorded throughout the season. Thermal degradation is therefore one of the main factors influencing tyre performance, particularly on the rear axle due to the prevalence of traction phases. Graining may also appear on the softer compounds.

Tyre degradation is expected to bring one-stop and two-stop strategies closer together in terms of overall race time. The choice between the two will also be influenced by track position considerations, on a circuit where overtaking can prove difficult. With very high temperatures, teams are likely to favour the two hardest compounds.

Following the Hungarian Grand Prix, Pirelli will remain in Budapest with Aston Martin, Audi and Alpine for two days of testing, on Tuesday and Wednesday, to develop next season's tyres.

All three compounds played a role in last year's race. Most drivers opted to start on the Medium, while three lined up on Softs and two on Hards. Half of the grid completed the race with a single stop, while the remaining classified drivers made two pit stops before the chequered flag. The reduced thermal degradation, aided by cooler temperatures, helped make the one-stop strategy as competitive as the two-stop, which on paper was quicker.

The Hungarian Grand Prix reaches its 41st edition. All races have been held at the Hungaroring, on the outskirts of Budapest, continuously from 1986 to the present day. The driver with the most victories at this track is Lewis Hamilton with eight wins, four more than Michael Schumacher. McLaren, with 13 victories, is the most successful constructor in Budapest. Three drivers on the current grid have taken their maiden Formula 1 victory in Hungary: Fernando Alonso in 2003 with Renault, Esteban Ocon in 2021 with Alpine, also the team's first win, and Oscar Piastri in 2024 with McLaren.