Hungarian Grand Prix: Qualifying - Times

Times from today's qualifying session for the AWS Hungarian Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap 1 Norris McLaren 1:17.207 126.935 mph 2 Hamilton Ferrari 1:17.219 0.012 3 Leclerc Ferrari 1:17.445 0.238 4 Antonelli Mercedes 1:17.479 0.272 5 Piastri McLaren 1:17.684 0.477 6 Verstappen Red Bull 1:17.725 0.518 7 Russell Mercedes 1:17.760 0.553 8 Hadjar Red Bull 1:17.856 0.649 9 Lindblad Racing Bulls 1:18.281 1.074 10 Hulkenberg Audi 1:18.686 1.479 11 Lawson Racing Bulls 1:18.765 12 Gasly Alpine 1:18.844 13 Colapinto Alpine 1:19.027 14 Bortoleto Audi 1:19.105 15 Ocon Haas 1:19.734 16 Alonso Aston Martin 1:19.808 17 Bearman Haas 1:20.233 18 Sainz Williams 1:20.621 19 Albon Williams 1:20.658 20 Stroll Aston Martin 1:20.659 21 Bottas Cadillac 1:20.886 22 Perez Cadillac 1:21.322