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Hungarian Grand Prix: Qualifying - Times

NEWS STORY
25/07/2026

Times from today's qualifying session for the AWS Hungarian Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Norris McLaren 1:17.207 126.935 mph
2 Hamilton Ferrari 1:17.219 0.012
3 Leclerc Ferrari 1:17.445 0.238
4 Antonelli Mercedes 1:17.479 0.272
5 Piastri McLaren 1:17.684 0.477
6 Verstappen Red Bull 1:17.725 0.518
7 Russell Mercedes 1:17.760 0.553
8 Hadjar Red Bull 1:17.856 0.649
9 Lindblad Racing Bulls 1:18.281 1.074
10 Hulkenberg Audi 1:18.686 1.479
11 Lawson Racing Bulls 1:18.765
12 Gasly Alpine 1:18.844
13 Colapinto Alpine 1:19.027
14 Bortoleto Audi 1:19.105
15 Ocon Haas 1:19.734
16 Alonso Aston Martin 1:19.808
17 Bearman Haas 1:20.233
18 Sainz Williams 1:20.621
19 Albon Williams 1:20.658
20 Stroll Aston Martin 1:20.659
21 Bottas Cadillac 1:20.886
22 Perez Cadillac 1:21.322

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