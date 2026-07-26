Site logo

Hungarian Grand Prix: Result

NEWS STORY
26/07/2026

Result of the AWS Hungarian Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Laps Gap
1 Norris McLaren 70 1h 39:56.180
2 Verstappen Red Bull 70 + 0:15.080
3 Antonelli Mercedes 70 + 0:18.728
4 Leclerc Ferrari 70 + 0:23.840
5 Hamilton Ferrari 70 + 0:54.540
6 Hadjar Red Bull 70 + 0:55.488
7 Russell Mercedes 70 + 0:57.503
8 Lawson Racing Bulls 69 + 1 Lap
9 Hulkenberg Audi 69 + 1 Lap
10 Lindblad Racing Bulls 69 + 1 Lap
11 Bortoleto Audi 69 + 1 Lap
12 Gasly Alpine 69 + 1 Lap
13 Stroll Aston Martin 69 + 1 Lap
14 Alonso Aston Martin 69 + 1 Lap
15 Colapinto Alpine 68 + 2 Laps
16 Ocon Haas 68 + 2 Laps
17 Albon Williams 68 + 2 Laps
18 Sainz Williams 68 + 2 Laps
19 Bearman Haas 68 + 2 Laps
Piastri McLaren 55 Gearbox
Perez Cadillac 48 Retired
Bottas Cadillac 12 Retired

Fastest Lap: Leclerc (Ferrari) 1:22.000 (Lap 58)

LATEST NEWS

more news >

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST IMAGES

galleries >
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images

POST A COMMENT

sign in

or Register for a Pitpass ID to have your say

Please note that all posts are reactively moderated and must adhere to the site's posting rules and etiquette.

Post your comment

post comment

READERS COMMENTS

 

No comments posted as yet, would you like to be the first to have your say?

Share this page

X

close

Copyright © Pitpass 2002 - 2026. All rights reserved.

about us  |  advertise  |  contact  |  privacy & security  |  rss  |  terms