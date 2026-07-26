F1 confirms return to Malaysia

Formula 1 and the FIA have confirmed that Malaysia will host the Bahrain Grand Prix at Sepang, between the Azerbaijan and Singapore Grands Prix.

The event, which is subject to final agreements and official sign-off, including the approval of the World Motor Sport Council, will become the Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia.

This solution shows the great vision of Bahrain and their enduring commitment to Formula 1 that dates back to the first ever Grand prix in the region in 2004 as well as the generosity of Malaysia to make this possible. It also demonstrates the sport's ability to adapt quickly and find a way to ensure that our fans, partners and the whole ecosystem continue to benefit from an extensive and exciting 2026 schedule.

This agreement, reached between Formula 1, the FIA, the Government of Bahrain, and the Government of Malaysia, allows Formula 1 to preserve a Grand Prix that would otherwise not have happened. The rest of the schedule for 2026 remains unchanged.

This will be welcome news for F1 fans around the world. Sepang is one of Formula 1's most iconic and challenging circuits, known for its passionate fans, exciting racing and unpredictable weather, making it an ideal venue to host this round of the Championship.

Information regarding the release of tickets for the event will be announced soon.

"With the blessings of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, King of Bahrain, and His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim Ibni Sultan Iskandar, King of Malaysia, and building on the close and brotherly relations between our two countries, I am proud to join Dato' Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Prime Minister of Malaysia in announcing that Bahrain will host the Formula 1 Grand Prix at the Sepang International Circuit in Malaysia," said His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

"This will be a wonderful experience for fans around the world and reflects Bahrain's enduring commitment to, and passion for, the sport.

"Amid ongoing regional challenges, Bahrain is proud to stand as a pillar of stability for Formula 1, and we will continue to do everything in our power to ensure a successful and memorable race for everyone involved.

"I offer my sincere appreciation to F1, the FIA, Bahrain International Circuit, Sepang International Circuit, and the teams for their support in helping us deliver an exciting weekend of racing."

"I extend my deepest appreciation to His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain, as well as the Government and people of Bahrain, for the trust and confidence they have placed in Malaysia," added Prime Minister Dato' Seri Anwar Ibrahim of Malaysia. "We are honoured to support the Kingdom of Bahrain, Formula 1 and the FIA in hosting the Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix at Sepang International Circuit this year.

"This collaboration is more than the staging of a world-class sporting event. It reflects the enduring friendship, mutual trust and close partnership between Malaysia and the Kingdom of Bahrain, while reaffirming Malaysia's readiness and capability to host major international events.

"Malaysia stands ready to welcome Formula 1, the FIA, the teams and fans from around the world back to Sepang. We look forward to showcasing our world-class infrastructure, operational excellence and warm hospitality, while further strengthening the bonds between our two nations through this special occasion."

"I am incredibly proud of the collaboration that will enable Malaysia to host the 2026 Bahrain Grand Prix at the iconic Sepang circuit later this year," said Mohammed Ben Sulayem. "Throughout this process, the FIA, Formula One Management, and our partners in Bahrain have worked tirelessly to explore every option, with the safety and wellbeing of the teams, volunteers, officials, our colleagues, and fans remaining our highest priority.

"Malaysia has long held an important place in the history of Formula One and the return of the Championship to Sepang is testament to our close relationship with the Motorsports Association of Malaysia, the continued commitment of the Malaysian Government, and the strength of international cooperation within our sport.

"My sincere thanks to His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, King of the Kingdom of Bahrain, His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, and His Royal Highness Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa of Bahrain, for their vision and support in making this possible. We look forward to welcoming the global motorsport community back to Sepang."

"We are delighted to confirm that Malaysia will host the Bahrain Grand Prix in 2026," said Stefano Domenicali. "Once again, the sport has demonstrated its ability to adapt, find solutions, and deliver, creating an exciting moment for everyone who follows Formula 1.

"I would like to express our sincere thanks to His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, King of Bahrain, His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa and His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, as well as their respective governments for making this extraordinary outcome possible through their vision, commitment, and decisive action. Of course, I would also like to thank FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem for his partnership and collaboration throughout the process.

"Most importantly, this is fantastic news for our fans. They will continue to enjoy a full and exciting Formula 1 calendar, while also seeing the sport return to a great venue. Malaysia is an incredible country, and Sepang holds a special place in Formula 1 history. It will provide a spectacular setting for racing and an unforgettable experience for fans at the circuit and watching around the world."