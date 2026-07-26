Hungarian Grand Prix: Starting Grid

Amended starting grid for the AWS Hungarian Grand Prix after penalties applied.

Pos Driver Team 1 Norris McLaren 2 Leclerc Ferrari 3 Piastri McLaren 4 Verstappen Red Bull 5 Hamilton* Ferrari 6 Russell Mercedes 7 Antonelli* Mercedes 8 Hadjar Red Bull 9 Lindblad Racing Bulls 10 Hulkenberg Audi 11 Lawson Racing Bulls 12 Gasly Alpine 13 Colapinto Alpine 14 Bortoleto Audi 15 Ocon Haas 16 Alonso Aston Martin 17 Bearman Haas 18 Sainz Williams 19 Albon Williams 20 Stroll Aston Martin 21 Bottas Cadillac 22 Perez Cadillac

Hamilton: 3 place grid penalty for impeding another driver.

Antonelli: 3 place grid penalty for failing to slow for yellow flags