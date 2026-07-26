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Hungarian Grand Prix: Starting Grid

NEWS STORY
26/07/2026

Amended starting grid for the AWS Hungarian Grand Prix after penalties applied.

Pos Driver Team
1 Norris McLaren
2 Leclerc Ferrari
3 Piastri McLaren
4 Verstappen Red Bull
5 Hamilton* Ferrari
6 Russell Mercedes
7 Antonelli* Mercedes
8 Hadjar Red Bull
9 Lindblad Racing Bulls
10 Hulkenberg Audi
11 Lawson Racing Bulls
12 Gasly Alpine
13 Colapinto Alpine
14 Bortoleto Audi
15 Ocon Haas
16 Alonso Aston Martin
17 Bearman Haas
18 Sainz Williams
19 Albon Williams
20 Stroll Aston Martin
21 Bottas Cadillac
22 Perez Cadillac

Hamilton: 3 place grid penalty for impeding another driver.

Antonelli: 3 place grid penalty for failing to slow for yellow flags

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