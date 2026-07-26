Hungarian Grand Prix: Race team notes - Aston Martin

Lance Stroll: "I felt good in the car today, and it was nice to feel like we were racing again.

"We're not where we want to be yet so there's more work to do, but we're in the mix now. The more laps we get with the package, the more performance we'll unlock. It's the most encouraging upgrade we've had in a long time and we've got more coming for Zandvoort, so it's positive to see we're moving in the right direction."

Fernando Alonso: "It was a good step forward for us this weekend, so it's a solid baseline for us to build on when we return after the summer break. The car was performing well in the race, and we were able to fight with those around us, which was great after some difficult weekends. We'll keep pushing, and we'll see how things come together in Zandvoort, especially with Honda's update."

Adrian Newey: "It's clear we've taken a very encouraging first step forward with the upgrade, and the progress made is a huge credit to the hard work of the entire team at Silverstone. The other positive is that performance was in line with our data predictions, showing good correlation between our updated simulation tools and the track. This is a strong indication we are on the right development path for the short and longer term. With valuable learnings gathered today, we now have a solid baseline to build on when we return from the summer break, with further upgrades planned for Zandvoort."