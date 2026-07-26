Hungarian Grand Prix: Race team notes - Haas

TGR Haas F1 Team finished with Esteban Ocon 16th and Ollie Bearman 19th at the Hungarian Grand Prix - held Sunday at the Hungaroring.

Ocon started the race from 15th place on Pirelli P Zero Yellow medium tires and moved up three places on the opening lap, before settling into a rhythm in 13th place, having ceded a spot to the recovering slow-starting George Russell. Ocon stopped on lap 17 for White hard tires, before coming in for a second time on lap 36, during which he took on another set of the hard compound. Ocon claimed the checkered flag in 16th spot.

Bearman took the start from 17th on the grid, also on medium tires, and gained a spot at the advantage of Russell, before swiftly being re-passed by his recovering compatriot. Bearman came into the pits on lap 23 for a set of hards, and made a second stop on lap 44 - again for hard tires, shortly after a spin through Turn 2. Bearman was issued a five-second time penalty for ignoring blue flags and finished 17th, but was demoted to 19th after the application of the sanction.

TGR Haas F1 Team enters the summer recess in seventh position in the Constructors' Championship on 21 points.

Ollie Bearman: "It was a very long day, as we were anticipating. The lack of qualifying pace was exacerbated in race trim as there was so much sliding and degradation. Apart from that, I just couldn't overtake so I got stuck and didn't have any pace anyways. We need to understand why Spa was so good and this weekend was so bad, because the feeling has been the complete opposite and I've lost all confidence in the car. I haven't done a lap in the car this weekend and felt good, so we need to understand why and take a long and hard look at things."

Esteban Ocon: "We had a good start once again, we were almost in the points positions, which was very good, but we can't keep the cars behind. We are in fact not quick enough unfortunately to keep them behind. The tires degraded quite a lot as well, so we need to look at putting more performance on the car. We need to look at the next upgrades and hope that they'll make a difference - the team will be on it. There's a lot of positives to take away from this weekend on my side, I'm quite happy we were able to extract the maximum out of the car and that we got the consistency from Friday through to Sunday, now we just need more performance."

Ayao Komatsu, Team Principal: "It was a very difficult day. Ultimately the car hasn't got the pace, we tried everything really. We know where we need to improve, and that's coming. I think this is the longest period in the last two and a half seasons that we've not had a car that we can do something with, or be challenging for the points. That's not where we want to be, everybody knows that, and everyone is working hard to find the solution. There's some solutions in the pipeline, but honestly, we will only see what they do when it comes, so up until that point we just have to do our best with what we've got. The pit stops were good, the previous few races we were a bit up and down with them on the operational side, so having clean stops was good to sign off before summer shutdown. We just have to focus on the areas that we have control of and do the best job we can, and then when we improve the car, we will make sure we turn it around."