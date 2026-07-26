Hungarian Grand Prix: Race team notes - Alpine

Pierre Gasly: "Looking at the end result, as a team, we weren't close enough to be in the fight for points and we lacked the pace to compete with the Racing Bulls or either Audi cars.

"We tried something different and had some fresh sets of tyres available, but even with that it didn't make much difference to our race. We pushed and tried our best but it's the reality of where we are at the moment, there's no hiding from it and we can only fix it ourselves by bringing more performance to the car. Sometimes the car doesn't feel the best and you still have pace and can get a result, but the feeling currently isn't good in the car and the performance is also reflective of that. Thankfully the summer break falls at a good time, meaning less races where points are up for grabs and gaps can be built. We know we have new parts coming and we hope the upgrades bring the performance we're hoping for. Other teams have shown it, and we need to follow suit. It's important we make the improvements, and quickly, otherwise it will make our lives difficult if we're to retake fifth in the championship."

Franco Colapinto: "It was a very challenging afternoon and, in general, we lacked a lot of pace. After the first three laps, I started to struggle with the car and unfortunately, never really recovered. Even with new tyres, we were still far off the pace and were slow, so we need to understand why, maybe we had some damage because both the balance and the grip were not the best. We will go through it with the team. We go into the break knowing we need to keep working hard. In the last couple of races before today we scored points, but we need to improve. Aston Martin have showed that it is possible to make a big step and hopefully we can do the same soon when we bring upgrades. I'm staying in Hungary for a few more days to take part in the Pirelli test but then I will go on my summer break and get some rest so we can head to Zandvoort ready to go again."

Flavio Briatore: "Coming away from a race without scoring any points is disappointing, especially since we lost fifth position in the Constructors' Championship. Racing Bulls scoring with both cars again has dropped us to sixth in the standings. We simply have to admit that they have done a better job in this phase of the year. We know that developments and upgrades are coming very soon, and we need to make big jumps that we know we're capable of. We need to use this feeling as added motivation at Enstone to turn things around. We haven't been good enough recently, but there's still half of the season left and what matters most is where we finish at the final race."