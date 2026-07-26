Hungarian Grand Prix: Race team notes - Pirelli

Lando Norris won the Hungarian Grand Prix. The British driver finished ahead of Max Verstappen and Kimi Antonelli.

The victory came thanks to a three-stop strategy, making the most of a final stint on Soft tyres, while the other two drivers on the podium completed only two pit stops during the race.

Norris started on Mediums before completing two further stints on Hards. Taking advantage of a Virtual Safety Car period, the world champion made an additional pit stop and fitted Soft tyres.

Verstappen, by contrast, stayed out on a set of C5s, completing the final 29 laps on that compound. However, he was not the driver who extracted the most mileage from the red-marked tyre: that distinction went to Fernando Alonso, who completed 34 laps on the Soft compound.

Lance Stroll completed the highest number of laps on the Medium, using the same set for 29 laps, while Arvin Lindblad reached 49 laps on the Hard. All three compounds were used extensively throughout the race, providing a range of strategic options.

Twelve drivers opted for a two-stop strategy. These included both Mercedes and Red Bull pairings, who started on Medium tyres and then switched to Hards for their remaining two stints, with the exception of Verstappen, who completed his final stint on Softs.

Five drivers, meanwhile, finished the race with a three-stop strategy, including both Ferrari drivers, who started on Softs, ran the middle phases of the race on the C3, and took the chequered flag once again on the C5. Bortoleto and Lindblad were the only two drivers to make a one-stop strategy work, the former following a Soft-Hard approach and the latter a Medium-Hard strategy.

The race took place in warmer conditions than those recorded yesterday: track temperatures exceeded 49°C, while ambient temperatures peaked at 34°C. Antonelli now leads the championship with 219 points, followed by Hamilton in second on 169.

Pirelli will remain in Budapest for two days of testing on Tuesday and Wednesday, carrying out development work on next season's tyres together with Alpine, Audi and Aston Martin. The latter, unlike the other two teams, will be on track only on the opening day.

Dario Marrafuschi: "Today we witnessed a wide variety of strategies, with every team able to make use of the full range of compounds available. The impression is that each team managed to identify the most effective combination to maximise the characteristics of its own car.

These were precisely some of the objectives we had set ourselves during the development phase. To create a range capable of adapting as effectively as possible to cars that have followed different development paths, offering greater strategic variety and enabling even the softer compounds to be used effectively.

Several teams made extensive use of the C5 today, which this year has once again proved to be a genuine race tyre and not just an option for fast laps on Saturday. This is demonstrated by the Soft stints of more than 29 laps completed by as many as five drivers.

In the end, the race was contested between one-stop and three-stop strategies. Among the top teams, only Ferrari chose to start on the Soft and, by bringing Hamilton into the pits at the first available opportunity, effectively triggered the sequence of pit stops among its rivals, prompting several others to converge on a two-stop strategy.

This approach offered greater tactical flexibility and a faster ability to react in a race made particularly complex by traffic and the high number of backmarkers to manage after each pit stop.

While Ferrari demonstrated particular effectiveness in extracting performance from the red-marked tyre, Mercedes appeared to base its approach around the Hard compound, which was also selected for the final stint. It was a decision taken shortly before the Virtual Safety Car, which instead gave others the opportunity to make an additional tyre change.

Despite the high temperatures, degradation across all three compounds remained broadly in line with expectations. Drivers mainly had to manage the rear tyres, the principal limiting factor in the traction phases, without significantly compromising race pace, thanks in part to the circuit's continuous evolution throughout the day."