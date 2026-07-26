Hungarian Grand Prix: Race team notes - Red Bull

Max Verstappen: "It was a really strong day and positive for us to finish in P2 today, although I'm quite surprised with the result given the problems we had this weekend.

"We really hung in there, made some good calls and brought it home in the second half of the race, especially with our older tyres. We were trying to make the best of what we had, and it was quite tough for a long period of the race, but everyone contributed to securing this podium.

"I think the start and the first stop to gain the position were really crucial, keeping the others behind for a while. Then, of course, we got undercut because the others were on the Soft tyres. We managed to jump ahead of Lewis again, which I think was very critical in that stint too. We were still struggling with the same things we had in Qualifying and there were some bright shining moments, but we need to be a bit more solid all-round in the second half of the season. Despite this, I think we performed well today and made all the right calls. The Team are all looking forward to a break so we can come back rested and refreshed for the second half of the season."

Isack Hadjar: "It was a bit of a lonely and tough race today. I enjoyed a decent start, which we've definitely tidied up over the last two races, but after the first few laps the guys ahead just pulled away. The opening stint on the Medium probably cost us getting anything more out of today. We just didn't have the performance in that tyre, which we have to take a closer look at. Once we switched onto the Hard, the pace really came back and I was able to find consistency that we lacked earlier on. We definitely maximised what was available this afternoon; another P6 is a decent return on what was a challenging weekend. We can be proud of this run we're on heading into the summer break, seven top-six finishes in a row is a solid reflection of the work we've put in to get here."

Laurent Mekies: "Hungary was a very strong race and a mega job from Max, Isack and the whole Team. We hadn't shown that sort of pace earlier in the weekend, and both drivers had been battling with the car, but everyone here at track and back at the factory worked very hard. In the end, the underlying pace was certainly good enough to fight with everyone except for Lando. There were several key moments during the race, whether it was Max overtaking Lewis, strategy calls or pit stops, but everyone made all the right decisions. It was an incredibly strong performance from Max. Isack also delivered another very impressive race, securing his seventh consecutive top six finish. He continues to show remarkable consistency, and he fully deserves the results.

"This is a good way to go into the summer break. It gives the whole Team time to recharge ahead of the second half of the season, when we hope we can be even stronger. The first half of the season has been something of a rollercoaster, but we're clearly moving in the right direction thanks to the hard work and commitment of everyone back at the factory. Over the past 4 races, we've consistently been in the fight for podiums, and have managed to close the gap to our competitors significantly. Everyone in Milton Keynes is pushing very hard to take the next step towards fighting for wins, and we look forward to competing with our rivals in the second half of the season."