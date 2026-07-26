Hungarian Grand Prix: Race team notes - Racing Bulls

Alan Permane: "It was a long tough race today, but we've been rewarded with a fantastic double celebration, finishing with two cars in the points and moving up to 5th place in the Constructor's Championship; something we've all been working so hard towards.

"It's a great way to finish off the first half of the season. We always aim for operational perfection and we came very close to that today. It was a good battle with Audi - very close, but we ultimately came out on top. The car was strong in both Qualifying and the race and it was executed flawlessly by the team. We're very happy with the way the race unfolded and we look forward to a very well-deserved break, before returning even stronger in Zandvoort."

Liam Lawson: "It was a good race for us today. The first corner and lap one was obviously very important for me given I had a challenging Qualifying yesterday. Following a strong start, we knew we had a long race ahead, but the car just felt super strong throughout. A huge thanks to the team who made the right call on the two-stop strategy. To have two cars in the points is a great way to round off the first half of the season. To be heading into summer break fifth in the Constructors' Championship is a reflection of all the hard work the team has put in so far this year. While I'm looking forward to recharging over the next few weeks, I'm excited to carry this momentum forward into Zandvoort."

Arvid Lindblad: "It's a great result for the team to come away with another double points finish today and move up to P5 in the Constructors' Championship, so there's a lot to be happy about. The team has done an incredible job developing the car, and it's great to see all of that hard work being rewarded. It wasn't an easy race for anyone in the midfield, it was mentally and physically demanding, and we had a tough battle with the Audi's. I wasn't able to maximise the start as well as I would have liked, but those are the kinds of lessons I'll take into the second half of the season. Overall, it's been a really positive first half of the year, and we head into the summer break with great momentum. I'm looking forward to coming back refreshed and building on what we've achieved so far."