Revealed: How Lindblad got latest Bulls upgrades

Racing Bulls boss, Alan Permane has revealed how his team decided which of its drivers would receive the latest upgrade package.

The upgrades, which include a new Coke/Engine Cover, Roll Hoop, Front Corner and Rear Wing, were only going to be available to one driver due to the brief gap between the British Grand Prix and this weekend's race in Belgium.

The necessary modifications could only be carried out to one car in this time, and therefore the Faenza-based outfit was left with a hard choice as to who got the package.

"It's not so easy," explained Permane, "and honestly, we don't like bringing updates for just one car. But it was impossible for us to do it to two cars," he added. "It's a chassis modification, we had to shrink the roll hoop and we just couldn't do that in time between Silverstone and here on both cars."

Aware several weeks ago of the fact that a decision was impending, in the aftermath of qualifying in Austria, where Liam Lawson and Arvid Lindblad qualified ninth and tenth, Permane grabbed the bull by the horns, so to speak.

"What I did is I sat down with both drivers in Austria on Saturday evening," he explained. "We'd had a very good qualifying and I thought while everyone's in a good mood, I'll give some bad news.

"'We've got a good update coming but we can only do one car for Spa, and the next car will be done for the race after in Budapest'," he told the two drivers.

"I first suggested the very simple option, which is fair, we upgrade no cars for Spa, and then both of them for Budapest. Of course, they looked at me like I was crazy, and I wouldn't have ever done that. We didn't really seriously consider that.

"The next thing I said is we can flip a coin, or make it a little bit of fun and say whoever qualifies in front in Silverstone gets the upgrade, and they both signed up for that and that's what we did."

At Silverstone the Red Bull Ring qualifying positions were reversed, with Lindblad putting his car ninth on the grid and Lawson tenth.

"I think what we'll do if it happens again later in the season, and it may happen, we've got another big thing coming at some point, it'll go to Liam, so we won't do that again," said Permane. "He'll automatically get it next time.

"We tried to put a bit of fun into it rather than just allocating it to someone," he added.