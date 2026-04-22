Norris muzzled?

Journalist claims that interview with Lando Norris was cut short when driver was asked about 2026 regulations.

Writing for The Guardian, Donald McRae claims that his interview with the 2025 world champion was essentially terminated when he asked his view of the 2026 regulations, and fellow drivers, Max Verstappen and George Russell.

McRae admits that before the interview, which covered a wide range of issues, including the driver's battle with mental health, he had been sent a message requesting him not to ask about the regulations or the drivers, but, with ten minutes remaining, opted to "push back anyway".

Norris's manager is not present but is able to overhear the interview courtesy of a phone placed on the table in front of the McLaren driver. McRae states that: "His disembodied voice suddenly crackles from it and stresses that there can be no questions about this subject; his sole interjection during the interview".

As McRae urges Norris on the importance of the issue, one on which the driver has been one of the most outspoken critics, a representative of his management team urges: "We're done with time."

When McRae reminds Norris that there are ten minutes remaining, the driver replies: "I'm not the boss."

McRae persists, reminding Norris that he is the world champion and that his management works for him, not the other way around.

"That's fine. I'm happy to answer that question," says Norris.

"No!" insists the management representative.

"I'm not the boss," laughs Norris.

McRae changes tack and asks if Mercedes can be caught this season. "We're done with time," snaps the management representative. McRae asks Norris why even this question cannot be answered when the representative says: "No, we're not answering that."

"Even Norris looks exasperated," admits McRae, as Norris questions the representative, before answering: "Yes (Mercedes) can (be caught) and we're doing our best to make sure it'll be us who do that."

This apparent shutting out of the media is not a good look for those involved and one that will surely raise questions when the circus reconvenes in Miami.



Admittedly, it's a love-hate relationship, F1 needs the media and the media needs F1, however the sport, and those involved cannot cherry pick what subjects are up for discussion*.

Incidentally, McRae is with The Guardian, whose other correspondent, Giles Richards, was ejected from Max Verstasppen's press conference in Japan.

* Subjects unlikely to be up for discussion in Miami - or beyond - include the threat of drivers being jailed over failing to pay their taxes in Italy, and talk of an F1 driver using the services of a notorious Milan-based prostitution ring.

Now that's an episode of Drive to Survive we'd watch!