Miami Grand Prix: Preview - Ferrari

One month on from the previous round in Suzuka, the Formula 1 World Championship gets underway again with the Miami Grand Prix.

After the cancellation of the rounds in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, Scuderia Ferrari HP will be back on track in Florida for the second Sprint weekend of the season and the first of three grands prix to be held in the United States. It will be an intense weekend for all teams, particularly on the technical front. Miami provides the backdrop to a raft of aerodynamic updates to be introduced by many teams following the long hiatus, while there will also be some modifications to the regulations which will need to be implemented as seamlessly as possible. In fact, in light of this, the only free practice session of the weekend will run for 90 minutes rather than the usual 60, before the competitive part of the event gets underway on the Friday with Sprint Qualifying.

The semi-permanent 5.412 kilometre street circuit features 19 corners, long straights and heavy braking points, which makes setting the cars up particularly tricky. Track evolution over the course of the weekend and Florida's hot weather could also have a significant effect on car behaviour. For Miami, Pirelli has selected its softest trio of compounds: C3 as Hard, C4 as Medium and C5 as Soft. The choice is possible because of a particularly smooth track surface, on which degradation is primarily thermal in nature rather than mechanical. Tyre management, especially in the Sprint sessions and the race, will therefore be a key factor.

Fred Vasseur: We are very pleased to finally be back on track after such a long break, an unusual occurrence in the middle of the season. Over the past few weeks, we have been working hard in Maranello, studying all the data from the first few races in order to prepare as well as possible for this round. We have some aero updates here, but of course the others teams will be doing the same. Therefore, it will be important to stay focussed, keep our head down and make the most of the only free practice session.

Ferrari in Miami

4 GP Entered

2022 Debut (C. Leclerc 2nd; C. Sainz 3rd)

0 Wins

1 (25%) Pole Positions

0 Fastest Laps

3 (25%) Podiums

Three questions to Carlo Bussi - Power Unit Performance

Since the last race, some aspects of the regulations, mainly relating to the power unit, have been modified. From Miami onwards, what will change in qualifying, at the start and during the race?

Carlo Bussi: The 2026 regulations have rightly been described as one of the biggest revolutions in Formula 1, and they have proven to be so both in terms of the complexity of the power unit and its on-track management. The dominant role of the electric component and the removal of the MGU-H (the electric motor connected to the turbocharger shaft) have increased the difficulty of managing power delivery and the processes of energy deployment and recovery. The first three races of the season highlighted the strengths of the new regulations, but also revealed some areas for improvement: the interaction between the driver and energy management in qualifying, and safety related concerns around start procedures and during overtaking.

From Miami onwards, the total amount of electrical energy available in qualifying has been reduced, while the power of automatic recharging on the straights has been increased, thus reducing the need for drivers to lift and coast. In addition, the procedure for preparing for a qualifying lap has been simplified, and the behaviour of the hybrid system made more flexible and predictable. As for the start, it is now possible to use the MGU-K electric motor even at low speeds for cars struggling during acceleration, thereby reducing safety risks. Furthermore, safety, during overtaking in areas of the track such as blind corners or short straights with high lateral acceleration, where large speed differentials can be dangerous, has been enhanced by reducing electrical power and limiting flexibility in energy management.

From a power unit perspective what type of track is Miami and what its most distinctive features?

CB: Miami is a medium-length street circuit with four full-throttle sections interspersed with sequences of medium and low-speed corners. From a PU perspective and in relation to the 2026 regulations, the circuit can be considered moderately demanding both in terms of the difficulty of energy recovery and the importance of electrical energy. Potentially the most critical part is the section from Turn 7 to Turn 17: the length of the two straights means the battery can be fully discharged and offers overtaking opportunities, while the series of slow corners connecting them is particularly demanding both for battery recharging and turbo management. The high temperatures and humidity encountered in May also make Miami a challenging track in terms of cooling. The circuit is especially demanding on the turbocharger, which this year can no longer benefit from the electrical assistance previously provided by the MGU-H.

And what of yourself, what was your journey to Ferrari and what it's like to work for the Scuderia in Formula 1?

CB: I was born and brought up in Modena and, from a very early age, I developed a passion for engines, for Formula 1 and... for Ferrari. After I finished university, I had decided to pursue an academic career, but when doing my PhD back in 2001, I had the opportunity to work with the Scuderia. It made a deep impression and I was fascinated by its high technical level, team spirit, and incredible ability to focus on priorities and tackle them in a very short time. When it came time to decide "what to do when I grew up," the opportunity came up to join the group I had come to know over the previous years, and I jumped at it without hesitation. Over the past twenty years, I have held various positions in engine and power unit design. I started with the fuel injection system, then gained extensive experience within the hybrid system design group, and eventually reached my current role coordinating performance development activities and control strategies. The Scuderia has become a second family to me, with whom I've been through a lot, enjoying great success as well as difficult moments, but above all one that continues to inspire me to challenge myself, evolve, and do better.

Miami GP - Facts and Figures

1. The billions of flowers that passed through Miami for Valentine's Day 2026, the majority from Colombia and Ecuador. Miami is the main floral hub of the United States and imports enormous quantities every year. About 90% of the fresh flowers sold in the U.S. pass through the city's airport. Overall, Miami International Airport handles around 400,000 tons of flowers annually.

28.3. The millions of visitors Miami welcomed in 2025, an historic record. The economic impact of this level of tourism generated 22 billion dollars. The sector supports more than 209,000 jobs across hotels, restaurants, retail, and services.

52. The number in millions of Formula 1 fans in the United States in 2025, an 11% increase on the previous year. In recent years, Formula 1 here has experienced a real boom, turning the American market into one of the most important for the sport.

70. The percentage of Miami's population who are of Hispanic or Latin origin. Miami is one of the cities most strongly identified with Latin culture in the United States: the Latin American presence has shaped the city's language, cuisine, music, business, and international identity. It explains why Miami is often called the "Latin capital" of the United States.

15,000. The total prize fund in dollars of the first United States Formula 1 Grand Prix, held at Sebring International Raceway in 1959. The winner, Bruce McLaren in a Cooper, received $6,000, almost 40% of the total purse. Third place went to Tony Brooks, driving for Ferrari, who picked up about $2,000.