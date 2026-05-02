Miami Grand Prix: Practice & Sprint Shootout notes - Alpine

Pierre Gasly: "I am a bit disappointed with the end result on my side today as I felt there was so much more potential in the package had we had a bit more time to rectify a few discomforts in the car from Practice.

"I have not felt totally comfortable from the first lap today with something not quite working on my side. I seem to have a lot of wheelspin, which is something we will certainly aim to fix ahead of tomorrow. That's the nature of Sprint events, where we only have one Practice to identify and solve a few things ahead of the first competitive action of the weekend. Still, with both Franco and I in SQ3, it means it's a positive team result and one everyone should be pleased with, especially as it shows we are able to be competitive on different tracks and proves our package is well in the mix for points. That's our aim this weekend and we will push hard to fix some issues and try to be even higher up the order."

Franco Colapinto: "I'm happy with today's result, but I'm also happy how we achieved the result, and we managed to turn things around from a difficult position, as it was quite tough and it took us a while to understand how the car was behaving earlier in the day. We found some improvements and finally felt in a good rhythm and put in some good laps, building speed and confidence each session. It's important to do that over a Sprint weekend in particular which can be difficult. It was nice to have the break in the season to reset and go again, and today is a really positive result for the team, with both myself and Pierre into SQ3 and saving a set of Soft tyres for tomorrow. We worked well with the engineers in the break to understand where we can improve and this is hopefully a sign of that hard work paying off. The pace is looking strong and we're hoping that carries over into tomorrow and for the rest of the weekend."

Steve Nielsen: "It's great to be back racing again and straight into competitive action, such is the nature of Sprint events. Naturally, after a good race weekend in Japan last time out, we wanted to continue our run of form and pick up from where we left off. Both cars reached SQ3 today which is a real positive, especially with other teams bringing significant upgrades to their cars. We ran the new rear wing on Pierre's car today, which we will continue to assess and develop, and today proved a good comparison for some of those newer items. Franco did a really good job today for his first time in Miami and we have both cars in the fight for points tomorrow with the added bonus of saving a set of new Soft tyres, potentially for the Sprint Race. We will continue to work to find where we can gain performance to further close the gap to the cars ahead, but we can certainly be pleased with how today has unfolded and the competitiveness of our package."