Miami Grand Prix: Practice & Sprint Shootout notes - Williams

James Vowles, Team Principal: "After the last five weeks of work, it is good to see that we are making small improvements relative to the field with both cars into SQ2, but not a perfect day.

There was more to come from getting everything absolutely nailed on, and I enjoy that pursuit of every millisecond, so we'll come back fighting tomorrow and see what more we can do."



Carlos Sainz: "This weekend we have taken a step in the right direction compared to previous races, so that's a positive. Unfortunately, we had energy deployment issues which made me lose valuable tenths in the fight for SQ3. It was frustrating, but I'm positive for tomorrow as we should be able to recover that performance on both the Sprint and qualifying."



Alex Albon: "Overall, it's been a more positive weekend so far and the car felt in a better place today. We were exploring different philosophies in the extended FP1 but there was still not enough time to test things ahead of the weekend, but this is progress from the team and shows that the upgrades are working. A disappointing end to the day due to track limits, but tonight we will go through the data, dive into the details, and see where we can improve ahead of the Sprint and qualifying tomorrow. It's still early on in the weekend but we're making steps forward."