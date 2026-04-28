Miami Grand Prix: Preview - Williams

Ahead of the Miami Grand Prix, Paul Williams, Chief Trackside Engineer shares insights into the key technical factors that will shape the weekend.

What are the key technical challenges of the Miami circuit?

• The second of six Sprint events of the season creates an additional challenge, although the single practice session length has been increased by 30 minutes for this weekend

• The car setup must balance high-speed and low-speed performance. The track has quick corners at the start and end of the lap and two long straights connected by a slow, technical middle section, requiring a setup compromise

• Being a temporary venue around the Hard Rock Stadium, the track surface evolves significantly throughout the weekend, meaning grip levels change from session to session

• The warm Florida climate often creates hot conditions which put additional strain on both the car and drivers. Track temperatures exceeding 50°C cause significant rear tyre overheating, especially through the slow-speed middle section and during traction phases, making tyre management critical throughout the lap

How do the 2026 regulations influence the approach this weekend?

• In 2026, our focus and resource allocation for energy management has greatly increased, particularly the time spent by drivers preparing in the simulator. This is even more important as Miami is a Sprint event, limiting practice time

• The nature of the circuit at Miami makes the energy management challenge slightly easier than at previous races, with plenty of opportunity to harvest ahead of the long, energy-sensitive straights

• The FIA regulation changes introduced ahead of Miami reduce the challenge; however, we are still tackling the same problems around out-lap preparation, optimising deployment and harvest, and developing a robust plan for fighting other cars in the race

• The 2026 regulations define three Straight-Line Mode (SLM) zones: the start/finish straight, the run between Turns 8 and 11, and the back straight. The second zone will be disabled in wet conditions, and if a WET hazard is declared, teams have a specific exemption to raise the front ride height under Parc Fermé

What are the tyre challenges of the circuit?

• Softest compound allocation (C3-C5) and typically high track temperatures lead to surface overheating, particularly in sector 2 which is low speed, high traction

• Sector 1 can also be challenging for the front axle, with the T6/7/8 double apex corner leading to high sliding and wear

• The long back straight can make it difficult to prepare tyres in qualifying as the temperature can drop too much before opening a lap particularly if managing traffic

• The track temperature drops significantly during the afternoon due to the dark track surface, which can lead to large balance changes throughout the session

What are the strategic considerations for the race?

• Miami is one of the easiest tracks of the season for overtaking. This puts a strong emphasis on race pace over qualifying pace

• The Grand Prix is expected to be a 1-stop featuring medium and hard tyres, although all three compounds are viable race tyres. Some drivers could attempt an alternative strategy starting on soft tyres and avoiding the hard

• Statistically, this track has a high VSC (Virtual Safety Car) probability. A well-timed VSC could give drivers yet to pit a significant advantage or incentivise drivers to make an extra stop

• A small increase in tyre degradation could see the field shift to 2-stop races