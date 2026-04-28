Miami Grand Prix: Preview - McLaren

Following a four-week break in the 2026 Formula 1 World Championship calendar, McLaren Mastercard Formula 1 Team returns to action this week with the 2026 Miami Grand Prix, a race which has seen plenty of success for the papaya team in recent years.

As racers, everybody at McLaren would never want an extended gap between Grand Prix events but the enforced break has allowed the team in Woking to catch their breath following a shorter off-season and an earlier-than-usual start to what has already been an intense campaign.

Alongside providing valuable recovery time, the time back at the factory has offered the team an opportunity to deepen understandings of this season's challenger, the MCL40 as well as the new regulations, while providing Lando and Oscar extra time on the simulator looking to extract further performance potential.

Both drivers also spent time at the Nürburgring during a two-day Pirelli Tyre Test alongside Mercedes, making it the first time McLaren had driven at the iconic circuit since 2020. The two days of running behind the wheel of the MCL40 replaced a previously scheduled test in Saudi Arabia, which was rescheduled following the announcement that the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix would no longer take place in April.

With April's additional activities concluded, attention now turns to Sprint Race weekend number two of the season with double racing and extra points available at the Miami International Autodrome.

Scheduled to start 30 minutes earlier, Free Practice 1 will now be 90 minutes in length as the team will be looking to maximise learning in the car ahead of competitive sessions getting underway later in the day. This will include the introduction to the first phase of MCL40 developments with upgrades delivered to the front and rear brake ducts, bodywork, floor and rear wing.

Full focus will however remain on key areas such as extracting further performance from the power unit, particularly in light of the FIA and Formula 1's recent regulation amendments aimed at enabling the fulfilment of targets around more natural driving in Qualifying, safer race starts and overall safety with close exciting racing.

Away from track, McLaren Racing are bringing the energy of the Paddock to fans in the heart of Miami. The team's most ambitious US fan experience yet will take place over Regatta Harbour from Wednesday 29 April to Sunday 3 May. Each area at the event will host a variety of family-friendly experiences including a showrun on Wednesday, featuring some of the most iconic McLaren cars as well as special guest appearances from members of the papaya family.

Throughout the race weekend, every on-track session will be shown live on giant screens across the venue, allowing fans to follow all the action together, creating a vibrant social hub throughout the week. More information on how to attend the event can be found on the mclaren.com website.

Lou McEwen, Chief Marketing Officer: "It's great to be back in Miami, and what a fantastic place to host our most ambitious US fan experience yet with McLaren Racing Live: Miami. After the success of our 2025 experiences in London's Trafalgar Square and Austin's Zone Studio, Miami's Regatta Harbour is the perfect place for McLaren Racing to take our next fan experience to the next level in 2026.

"Bringing our brand closer to fans is something we care deeply about, and we are always excited to show up in the places that matter to them. Very few fans experience a race in person, so creating moments that bring them into our world feels incredibly special. We are grateful to our amazing community and to our partners who help us bring these experiences to life. We have a lot of fun activations planned, as well as a show run with some of our iconic cars. I can't wait to see our fans, as we head into the first American race of the season."

Miami International Autodrome

Race laps: 57

Circuit length: 5.412 km/3.363 miles

Total race distance: 308.326 km/191.585 miles

Number of corners: 19 (7 right, 12 left)

Pit loss: +19s

Safety Car L1 Pit loss: +11s

Allocated tyre compounds: Hard: C3, Medium: C4 and Soft: C5