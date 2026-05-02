Miami Grand Prix: Practice & Sprint Shootout notes - Red Bull

Max Verstappen: "Today the car felt a lot more together, which was good.

Of course, there are still things that we are working on but it has been a really positive step for us. The last few races we were over a second behind. I would say we have almost halved that gap now, so that is positive. We are still quite weak in the first sector, which is mainly high speed, so we know that we mainly need to work on that. Everything else seemed all a bit more together, so we are happier with that; at least it seems like we have cleared the midfield. It is still not exactly where we want it to be but at least I feel like the car is allowing me to trust it a bit more and I can get a bit more lap time out of it, which is positive."

Isack Hadjar: "Like everyone else we only had the one practice session before going into Sprint Quali so we were pushed to get the car in the right place with the upgrades that we made coming into Miami. The session itself was smooth at least and I got into SQ3 which is a start, but I don't know why in the second half of the session I dropped off the pace. I've not been this far off Max before, so we need to work out why overnight and come back stronger tomorrow for the Sprint and then Qualifying later on."

Gianpiero Lambiase: "It was a very positive day for us as a Team. The break between the races has given all teams the opportunity to really reflect on the first test and first couple of races. We have been able to understand the limitations on the car and understand any issues that have been hindering the balance and I think as a Team we have done that very well. We have got on top of, not only generic performance, but also some more fundamental issues with the car that we had and Max is feeling extremely comfortable and that reflected in his performance today. Isack has carried some issues throughout the day on torque delivery. We are trying to understand that and how it has been affecting his power and also the torque delivered from the car, so that will be an area of focus for us to avoid a similar situation in Qualifying and Race this weekend. Overall, it has been a very good day and a positive start but we won't stop there, we will look to build on that overnight."