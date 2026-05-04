Russell plays down Antonelli's momentum

"I've got enough experience to know how momentum swings," insists George Russell as teammate claims third successive victory.

Of course, that third successive win follows the Italian teenager's third successive pole position, as he builds a twenty-point comfort cushion over his Mercedes teammate.

However, despite the fact that the momentum appears to be swinging in Antonelli's favour, Russell insists that his experience will pay off and that the fight is far from over.

"Cleary he's in a really great place at the moment and momentum is with him," said the Briton. "But I've got enough experience myself with championships I've won to know how momentum swings, also, in the championship battle last year.

"To be honest, I'm not even considering it," he insisted. "I just want to get back on the top step of the podium.

"The first three races, I had the performance to do that and this weekend I did not have the performance to do that," he continued. "So, I could be standing here now with three very different results from the first three races and this just being a one off, but obviously things worked out differently in China and Japan."

Asked if perhaps he had underestimated his teammate, the Briton was adamant.

"No, not at all," he said. "He's a fantastic driver. He's been exceptionally quick since Day 1. You don't win all of the championships as a youngster if you don't have the speed.

"But I've still got confidence in myself," he added, "and I've also been there, I've not forgotten how to drive. It's a little bit of a tricky run, but we're four races down, have a long way to go and we'll assess things over these next few weeks."

Post-race, much was made of the fact that Miami isn't a track that favours Russell, that plays to his strengths, which is not much of an excuse as the sport's greats have always sought to master every track they raced on as opposed to putting their lack of success down to the fact that it's a bogie track.

Check out our Sunday gallery from Miami here.