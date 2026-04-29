Verstappen unaffected by Red Bull 'departures'

Laurent Mekies claims that the ongoing raft of personnel departures is not affecting Max Verstappen or influencing his future.

Not quite a case of rats and sinking ships, but it is an absolute fact that the Austrian team has witnessed numerous high-profile departures over the last two years, with more seemingly set to come.

Four-time world champion Max Verstappen, already having to deal with the loss of the man who designed his title-winning car, has now lost mechanic Ole Schack, while Gianpiero Lambiase is heading to McLaren.

As if this wasn't bad enough, the Dutchman hates the new rules, and has an uncompetitive car. Nonetheless, Mekies insists that Verstappen remains committed to the team.

Asked if the Dutchman will, as threatened, walk away from the sport, or seek another team, the Frenchman is adamant.

"Absolutely not!" he says. "That's my direct answer to you. "Obviously, we speak with Max every day. And Max knows motorsport upside down. He's living and breathing this team. He knows most of these guys. He understands very well the dynamics that can happen.

"The team has been extremely successful and you can't promote everyone," he adds. "And some people make some decisions.

"The atmosphere right now is fantastic, in terms of trying to turn around what seems to be a difficult thing to turn around," he insists. "It won't happen in Miami, but I hope we see some signs."