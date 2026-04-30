Miami Grand Prix: Preview - Audi

Audi Revolut F1 Team returns to action in Miami for the fourth round of the Championship, following a five-weeks break from racing.

The time away from competition was a busy one, with work proceeding in Hinwil, Neuburg and Bicester, as well as a reorganisation of the team's trackside leadership: Miami will be the first race with Allan McNish in his new position as Racing Director of Audi Revolut F1 Team.

The first three rounds of the season provided a solid base, with both cars able to put up a fight close to the top ten, and the focus now is on converting that into consistent points finishes as the races resume. With the second Sprint event of the year taking place in Miami, making the most of limited track time will be key to getting up to speed quickly: the team approaches the weekend with the confidence of being able to be in the mix for the points.

Off-track, the Floridian weekend will see plenty of activation for the team and its partner ecosystem. Wynwood's MAPS Backlot will be at the heart of a city-wide programme of fan events, live screenings and bespoke activations, and the limited-edition Miami range by adidas will continue to turn heads at one of Formula One's most glamorous races.

Allan McNish, Racing Director: "Coming back from a few weeks off the track after the team's first three races, during which everyone has worked incredibly hard, Miami is a chance to see where we stand compared to our competitors. We have analysed all data from the opening rounds in detail and focused on the areas that can make a difference. The aim for the weekend is to apply those learnings and build on what we have seen so far, especially in a Sprint event where everything is more condensed and the margins for error reduced. This weekend, of course, is also a very proud moment for me as I step into this new role with the team. I have been part of this journey in different ways over the last few years, and I am looking forward to this next chapter as we continue to build our project."

Nico Hulkenberg: "It's good to be back after a few weeks away. The break gave us time to analyse the first three races and understand where we stand and what we need to improve, especially in putting a full weekend together. Now it's about execution. Miami is always a fun challenge with a unique atmosphere and vibe, and it's another Sprint weekend which means every session really counts. The focus is on putting things together quickly and giving ourselves a proper chance to fight for points."

Gabriel Bortoleto: "These weeks without racing were good to reset after a busy start to the season: it was an opportunity to spend some more time both in Hinwil and Neuburg, working with the team and finding more ways to improve. It was useful, but now I'm really looking forward to being back in the car. I enjoyed Miami last year, it's quite a unique event with the track around the stadium, an impressive paddock and everything happening around it, so it's a cool place to race. The aim is to put everything together better across the weekend, make the most of the one practice session and be in a good position from the start."