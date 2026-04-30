Racing Bulls reveal 'summer' livery

Racing Bulls are bringing a new shade of summer to the grid, unveiling a striking "summer-sun yellow" Summer Edition livery ahead of this weekend's Miami Grand Prix.

Inspired by the Red Bull Summer Edition Sudachi Lime, the livery presents itself to be unmistakably summer - bold, vibrant, and made to stand out. This is reflected in the team kit, whereby the yellow citrus pattern captures the intricate textures found inside the fruit; bringing a fresh look which fuses performance with the energy of the Miami GP.

Motorsports met watersports to create a splash of the reveal moment. Red Bull Wakeboard athlete, Guenther Oka, launched off a ramp, backflipping over the car while pulling away the cover mid-air. As the cover snapped free, the vibrant new design emerged. Taking in the high-energy moment, VCARB drivers Liam Lawson and Arvid Lindblad witnessed the livery for the first time on Ski-Doos, complementing the radiant sunshine and golden beaches of Miami.

Arriving by yacht in true Miami fashion, the new livery continued its debut as it pulled up to Kiki On The River, a waterfront hotspot along the Miami River. Wearing the newly designed team kit, CEO Peter Bayer, Team Principal Alan Permane and drivers Liam Lawson and Arvid Lindblad unveiled the design to an energized crowd. Guests including athletes, creators, journalists and fans all gathered as the reveal unfolded against the Miami skyline before flowing into a vibrant waterfront celebration.

Peter Bayer, Visa Cash App Racing Bulls CEO said: "Miami has become a special place for Visa Cash App Racing Bulls to express who we are as a team. For the past two years, we've used this race to showcase something bold and unique, and this latest livery is no exception. The Red Bull Summer Edition livery brings a vibrant energy which reflects who we are as a team - creative and willing to push boundaries. We're very excited to give wiiings to the new seasonal flavour and bring the distinctive design to track this weekend."

The VCARB 03 will hit the track in its custom livery on Friday, May 1 at the Miami International Autodrome, bringing a fresh burst of energy to the F1 grid. Fans can also experience the livery off-track as it makes appearances across the city, including at the Miami GP Fan Zone. In celebration of the launch, limited-edition Miami Summer Replica team kit is available at the Red Bull Shop while supplies last.

Red Bull Summer Edition Sudachi Lime offers a burst of citrus notes: zesty lime, tangy sudachi (a Japanese citrus fruit), and the subtle hint of pomelo* - a perfect companion to a bright, bold summer. Toast to the first taste of the season with Red Bull Summer Edition available with and without sugar. *Artificially flavored