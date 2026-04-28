Cadillac reveals Miami livery

Cadillac has revealed the livery to be used during the Miami Grand Prix weekend.

Designed to celebrate the American squad's first race on home soil, the one-off livery integrates a natural expression of Americana into its dual-tone black and white scheme, which was first unveiled during Super Bowl LX in February 2026.

Proud to be presented by primary partner TWG AI, the celebratory look recognizes the Cadillac Formula 1 Team and TWG AI's American identity, and shared commitment to innovation.

The Stars and Stripes motif is seamlessly woven into the livery, while a detailed front wing includes 50 stars, one to represent each American state, combining the team's recognizable identity with American flair.

The livery also carries increased colour. The rear wing features "USA" with use of the American red, white, and blue - a subtle statement of pride in the team's and TWG AI's background.

Alongside the special livery, drivers Checo Perez and Valtteri Bottas will sport new Miami-specific race suits, which carry expressive notes of American identity intertwined with understated pride.

"The Cadillac Formula 1 Team's special Miami Grand Prix livery is a natural extension and speaks without excess. It's deliberate and confident," said Cassidy Towriss, Chief Brand Advisor, Cadillac Formula 1 Team. "This is our first home race, and it mattered to us that fans still recognize what they've come to know. I can't wait for the crowd to see it on track for the first time. There's no place like home."

"Miami is a big moment for the team, and we're proud to have our name on the car for it. This new livery for the first American race is more than just a design - it's a statement of identity and intent. It celebrates the shared heritage of two American brands coming together, united by a relentless drive to push boundaries and innovate. That synergy is what makes this partnership so special, and this livery is a bold reflection of the ambition and forward-thinking spirit that TWG AI brings to the team," added Drew Cukor, President of TWG AI.