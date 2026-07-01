British Grand Prix: Preview - McLaren

McLaren Mastercard Formula 1 Team returns to Silverstone for the 2026 British Grand Prix, ready to take on one of the most iconic circuits in motorsport.

Racing on home soil, the team heads into the weekend backed by the support of the papaya family and following last year's unforgettable home victory with a 1-2 finish for Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.

McLaren will therefore be aiming to deliver another strong performance in front of a packed British crowd while sporting a special one-off heritage-inspired livery in partnership with Google Gemini. The design draws inspiration from the McLaren M2B, the team's first Formula 1 car debuted at the 1966 Monaco Grand Prix.

The ninth round of the 2026 FIA Formula 1 World Championship is set to see that the competitive form is very consistent across the different circuits this year, as witnessed in Austria and Barcelona. However, the main difference this weekend to the previous two rounds is that Silverstone is much more of a flowing circuit dominated by long straights, high-speed corners and technical sections which will provide further insight into the pattern of racing this season.

With Silverstone hosting the fourth Sprint of the season, a lot of the strategic questions are taken into consideration around the first and only practice session. Alongside a continued aim to learn about tyre behaviour throughout each time on track, the Sprint format allows teams to also learn a lot in Sprint Qualifying and the Sprint itself, which provides valuable preparations ahead of Saturday's Qualifying and Sunday's British Grand Prix.

The previous rounds of the season so far have also seen the valuable impact development continues to have on the competitive order. Going into the weekend, the team's focus remains on extracting everything from the current MCL40 package while introducing further upgrades throughout the season as planned in the team's 2026 development pathway. This will be done with the aim to provide the gains required to close the remaining performance gap with the leading teams.

Lando Norris will return to race at his home circuit for the first time as defending World Champion. The Number 1 Car driver who won the British Grand Prix last time out will be cheered on by a giant wall of fluro yellow with 16,000 Landostand fans and thousands of Landostand general admission supporters positioned at the famous Stowe corner.

1981 British Grand Prix winner John Watson will also return to the home of British racing as the four-time McLaren race winner takes the wheel of the iconic MP4/1 for a special exhibition run on Saturday morning.

Watson's victory at Silverstone was significant on several levels. As well as delivering a memorable home win for himself and McLaren, it marked the first-ever Formula 1 Grand Prix victory for a car built around a full carbon fibre chassis. That breakthrough validated a bold new technical direction for the team and helped pave the way for carbon fibre technology to become a cornerstone of modern Formula 1 design.

Randy Singh - Senior Director, Racing: "The last few events have demonstrated just how incredibly tight the competition is at the front of the grid, with three different winning drivers in the last three races. We expect this intensity to continue across the front running teams in Mercedes, Ferrari, Red Bull, and ourselves, making it vital that we optimise and maximise every aspect of our package.

"Silverstone itself is a circuit dominated by long straights and high-speed corners, but the lower-speed, technical sections are equally critical. Efficiency is paramount, especially with the extra challenge this week around high energy management and finding the right deployment during the Sprint weekend sessions. The drivers therefore need absolute confidence in the car to extract the most from those high-speed sections where small differences have a significant impact on overall lap time.

"While Silverstone is a more flowing circuit compared to recent rounds in Austria and Spain, the high-speed corners combined with the expected challenging conditions will place unique demands on the tyres. We are preparing for a dry, hot weekend, which brings the challenge of managing tyres overheating, though we remain mindful of the potential for unpredictable thunderstorms. With this being a Sprint weekend, the limited practice time means we must hit the ground running and the ability to learn quickly through the Sprint sessions and apply those insights to the main Qualifying and Race will likely be the defining factor in such a competitive field."

Silverstone Circuit

Race laps: 52

Circuit length: 5.891 km/3.661 miles

Total race distance: 306.198 km/190.262 miles

Number of corners: 18 (10 right, 8 left)

Pitloss: +20s

Safety Car L1 Pitloss: +9s

Energy Management Required: High

Allocated tyre compounds: Hard: C1, Medium: C2 & Soft: C3

McLaren Racing Heritage - British Grand Prix

15 wins, 7 Poles, 37 podiums, 8 Fastest Laps



Most recent win: 2025, Lando Norris in the MCL39

Special race: 1973, Peter Revson in the M23 secures McLaren's first British Grand Prix victory

Standout race: 1981, John Watson's win in the MP4/1

John Watson's victory at Silverstone in the 1981 British Grand Prix marked the beginning of a new chapter for McLaren. After several seasons in the doldrums, the team had merged with Project Four, the F2/F3 team founded by Ron Dennis.

"Reflecting on my time with McLaren, the period from 1980 was truly transformative," says Watson. "The arrival of John Barnard signalled a pivotal cultural and technical shift, and his insistence on design integrity over workshop convenience was fundamental."

John Barnard returned to McLaren and created the MP4 (later rechristened MP4/1) featuring F1's first carbon fibre monocoque. It wasn't enormously successful in 1981, but Watson's victory at Silverstone, coupled with podiums in Spain, France and Canada, saw the team move up from ninth to sixth in the Constructors' Championship - definitely heading in the right direction. "The aero on the car suddenly began to work as it never had previously worked," recalls Watson, "all because by lifting the nose up in a static position and then on the track, it would come down, allowing much more air to flow under the car to enable to underbody, we turned a difficult car into a race-winner. That evolution was a testament to the new vision and engineering discipline that laid the foundation for decades of success."

And Silverstone was the high point of the season, though the path to victory wasn't obvious in Qualifying, with Watson in P5 sharing the third row with teammate Andrea de Cesaris. The Renaults of René Arnoux and Alain Prost had locked out the front row a second ahead of everyone else, and 1.7s ahead of the McLarens. The immensely powerful turbo-charged yellow cars were very well suited to the basic perimeter layout used at Silverstone.

A poor start for the McLaren pair saw them fall behind Gilles Villeneuve and Alan Jones, and things got worse on lap three, when Villeneuve spun on the kerbs in the Woodcote chicane and out into the middle of the track. Jones t-boned him, while de Cesaris, taking evasive action, spun into the barriers. Watson stood on the brakes and narrowly avoided the mess but came to a complete stop. Jones was out, de Cesaris was out, Villeneuve had retired and Watson was down to P8.

This is when the recovery began. The very stiff MP4/1 ran well at the high-speed Silverstone track. Eighth became seventh when Bruno Giacomelli retired; seventh became fifth when Watson passed Mario Andretti on track, and Nelson Piquet crashed; fifth became third when Watson passed championship leader Carlos Reutemann and a slowing Didier Pironi; then second on Lap 17 when Prost retired.

This looked like where he was going to stay comfortably ahead of Reutemann but steadily losing ground to Arnoux, whose lead went out to 30 seconds when the exhaust note of the Renault changed, and the crowd began to pay attention. By Lap 53, Arnoux was visibly slowing, Wattie closing the gap by around three seconds a lap. Roared on by a partisan audience, he was on the tail of the Renault by Lap 60, and into the lead by 61. The final seven laps were a coronation tour: Watson took the applause, but in the wider context, this was the start of a new era for McLaren. "That victory at the British Grand Prix in 1981 remains the most special of my career," says John Watson. "Winning at home is every driver's dream, but this was more. It was the moment that validated the immense effort and investment in the team's new direction and, crucially, it was the first-ever win for a full carbon fibre chassis."

"It was a victory for McLaren, for British innovation, and for the thousands of fans at Silverstone whose support I could feel on every lap. To be reunited with that very car 45 years later is a fantastic honour, and a powerful reminder of a day that changed Formula 1 forever."

First victory in five years; first victory for Barnard's carbon fibre monocoque; first victory of the Ron Dennis era. Better things would follow.