British Grand Prix: Preview - Ferrari

Just a few days after the Austrian Grand Prix, Formula 1 heads straight to Silverstone for one of the most iconic events on the calendar, the British Grand Prix.

It's the ninth round of the season and the fourth Sprint event of 2026. It was here, on 13 May 1950, that the very first Formula 1 World Championship race was held, and it was also at Silverstone, just one year later, that Scuderia Ferrari claimed its maiden World Championship victory courtesy of Jose Froilan Gonzalez at the wheel of a 375 F1. Silverstone is also Lewis Hamilton's home race, in which he has taken part 20 times to date if one includes the 2020 70th Anniversary Grand Prix, also held at the Northamptonshire track, winning nine of them.

Built on the site of a former Royal Air Force airfield, the circuit is 5.891 kilometres long and features 18 corners. It is regarded as one of the fastest and most demanding tracks on the calendar, thanks to its long sequences of high-speed corners. The high average speeds and sweeping bends require a delicate compromise between downforce and aerodynamic efficiency, while the tyres are subjected to some of the highest lateral loads of the season. Tyre management, particularly in the often changeable English weather, has traditionally been one of the key factors over the weekend. The most famous section is undoubtedly the Maggots-Becketts-Chapel complex, which demands a stable car along with precision and complete confidence from the drivers.

Silverstone hosts the fourth Sprint weekend of the season, a format that significantly reduces the time available for teams to optimise car set-up. At such a demanding circuit, getting the most out of the car from the very first laps will be particularly important.

Fred Vasseur: Silverstone is one of the most iconic circuits on the calendar and presents a very different challenge compared to Austria. We come into this weekend having carefully analysed the race in Spielberg and identified a number of areas where we can improve. We know that the level of competition will once again be extremely high and that every detail will make the difference. With the Sprint format, we will have just one free practice session before going straight into a competitive session, so as usual in a Sprint, it will be even more relevant to start on the right foot. This is a special race for Lewis and we know he will enjoy tremendous support from the British fans. Silverstone always provides a fantastic atmosphere and we are looking forward to getting back on track.

Ferrari at the British GP

73 GP Entered

1951 (J. Gonzalez 1st; L. Villoresi 3rd; P. Whitehead 9th; A. Ascari ret.)

18 (24.66%) Wins

16 (21.92%) Pole Positions

21 (28.77%) Fastest Laps

59 (26.94%) Podiums

Three questions to Lewis Hamilton

The Silverstone weekend is one of the highpoints on the calendar, with iconic corners such as Maggotts, Becketts and Copse placing huge demands on both the car and the driver. What makes this track so special from behind the wheel, and what do you enjoy most about driving here?

Lewis Hamilton: There is nowhere quite like Silverstone. It's one of the fastest and most demanding circuits on the calendar, and those high-speed sections, especially Maggotts, Becketts and Copse are a real test because you're carrying so much speed with the car fully loaded through every change of direction. There aren't many places in circuits that challenge you in quite the same way. But it's not just the layout that makes it special. More than anything, it's the atmosphere. The support here is always incredible, and you can genuinely feel that energy when you're out on track, it adds something extra to the whole experience.

The British Grand Prix always brings an incredible atmosphere, with hundreds of thousands of fans creating one of the biggest sporting events of the year. Does racing at home still feel different after all these years, and how much extra motivation do you draw from the support of the Silverstone crowd?

LH: Silverstone is always one of the highlights of the season. There's something incredibly special about racing at home, at the track I grew up watching, in front of family, friends, and the fans who have supported me for so many years. It's been amazing to see how the event has grown. It's not just the scale of the crowd now, but the diversity too. You see fans of all ages, and it really feels like a true family event. From the moment you leave the garage, you can feel the energy, see the flags, hear the noise; it creates an incredible atmosphere and it lifts you straight away! That support means so much, and it absolutely adds to my motivation. The fans have played such a big part in any success I've had here over the years.

Formula 1 success is often built through a series of small improvements rather than one major breakthrough. From your perspective, how have you seen the team evolve over the course of the season, and what gives you confidence that Ferrari is heading in the right direction?

LH: There's no magic fix in racing. It's a lot of small steps, built through months of hard work, commitment and belief from everyone involved - and that's what I've been seeing at Ferrari. I'm proud of this team and the journey we're on together. I've seen a group of people who are committed, hardworking and really collaborative, and that gives me a lot of confidence, knowing everyone is working tirelessly back at Maranello and between races. Now it's about continuing to build, finding consistency and getting the most out of every weekend.

British Grand Prix: Facts and Figures

7. The centuries, from the 5th to the 12th during which Old English, or Anglo-Saxon, was spoken in England. A member of the West Germanic language family, it was the language of the Germanic peoples who arrived in England from the Anglo-Saxon homelands and Jutland. Following the Norman Conquest of 1066, the language underwent profound changes, becoming increasingly influenced by French and evolving into what is known as Middle English, the direct ancestor of modern English. Its Anglo-Saxon legacy remains clearly visible in everyday vocabulary and place names. Silverstone itself is thought to derive from the combination of two Anglo-Saxon words: the personal name Sigewulf (or Saewulf) and tun, meaning "farmstead" or "estate".

13. The number of British drivers to have won at least one of the 76 British Grands Prix held to date, accounting for a total of 30 home victories, a success rate of almost 50%. Eight drivers have won just the once (Stirling Moss, Tony Brooks, Peter Collins, James Hunt, Damon Hill, Johnny Herbert and Lando Norris), while Jackie Stewart and David Coulthard each won twice. Nigel Mansell took four victories, Jim Clark five, while Lewis Hamilton tops this table with nine wins.

80. The number of years since the birth of Freddie Mercury, co-founder and charismatic frontman of Queen. Born Farrokh Bulsara in Zanzibar on 5 September 1946, Mercury died in London in 1991 from complications related to AIDS. Every year in Montreux, Switzerland, he is celebrated at the Freddie Days free festival featuring concerts, talks and workshops, all part of a special charity event supporting the fight against AIDS. Although Freddie Mercury never attended a Formula 1 Grand Prix, the strains of We Are the Champions have echoed through the garages of World Championship-winning teams for almost 50 years.

1950. As well as being the first race to count towards the Formula 1 World Championship, the 1950 edition, won by Giuseppe Farina at the wheel of the Alfa Romeo 158, is also the first and only British motor race ever attended by a reigning British monarch. King George VI, grandfather of the present King Charles III, came to Silverstone for the opening round of the inaugural World Championship. Although no reigning monarch has attended since, several members of the Royal Family have been guests at the British Grand Prix over the years.

10,500. The number of Fish and Chip shops currently operating across the United Kingdom, serving more than 360 million meals every year, the staple being battered and fried fish, most commonly cod, served with chips. That is more than the country's other leading fast-food chains combined, although far fewer than at the dish's peak popularity a century ago. During the 1920s and 1930s, there were more than 35,000 fish and chip shops.