Miami Grand Prix: Practice & Sprint Shootout notes - Cadillac

The Cadillac Formula 1 Team took to the track today at the Miami Grand Prix, marking another historic milestone for the American squad as it competed on home soil for the first time.

Today's track running saw the introduction of the first major upgrade package to the MAC-26, which was evaluated during the extended free practice session and later Sprint Qualifying.

Checo Perez will start the Sprint Race in 19th position with Valtteri Bottas in 20th. Checo had a strong Sprint Qualifying session, demonstrating the potential to reach SQ2.

Checo Perez: "I was very happy with my lap in Sprint Quali, and the pace is promising, but sadly I only had the one run. At some points we were looking like we were going to make it to SQ2, which is already progress, but the priority now is to get on top of our issues. I only had one run as we went out too late and then didn't have time to refuel and make a second run. In practice we also lost some track time, so we are a bit on the back foot. When we get on top of this, we'll be able to maximize the package, which is a step forward. We now need a smooth day tomorrow and see where we end up on Sunday."

Valtteri Bottas: "The car feels better with the upgrade, so that's good. We've definitely gained some load especially in high to medium speed. There's still the need to take further steps, but at least the feeling is better and we're heading in the right direction. We'll see what can happen in the Sprint Race tomorrow and the rest of the weekend as we continue to understand our package."

Graeme Lowdon, Team Principal: "We brought a substantial aero upgrade package this weekend, which has translated to more load through the corners and ultimately more laptime on track. The upgrades were on both cars, although Checo was missing one part that may have added a little bit but this will be rectified in rotation agreed between the drivers and team. He could potentially have made it to SQ2 had he got a second run but sadly we missed this after visiting the weigh bridge. This was a missed opportunity but we will learn from it and it shows that we have made a step forward. Valtteri likewise had a decent session so there's some real promise. We now need to maximize everything operationally and technically to make the most of this progress."