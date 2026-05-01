Miami Grand Prix: Practice & Sprint Shootout notes - Racing Bulls

Tim Goss: "First Practice and Sprint Qualifying today didn't go entirely to plan today for us; we came away feeling we could have achieved more.

"Arvid suffered some tyre damage on both sets this morning, hampering his need to familiarise himself with a new track. Despite this, he delivered a really good performance in SQ1, to put the car into SQ2. Liam had a good Practice session on the other hand and completed high-fuel preparations for the Sprint and Race. He struggled a little under braking on his first flying lap in SQ1 and then for his second attempt he just missed the cut into SQ2. We line up for the Sprint in P16 and P17 and will look to maximise our learning ahead of tomorrow's Race."

Arvid Lindblad: "After a tough FP1, SQ1 went well and the car was performing well. I gave it everything on that final push lap, but it just didn't come together in SQ2. There's still a lot for us to look into. We had some brake issues and a few smaller problems, which made the car difficult to drive, so being competitive now is a relief. A big thank you to the team for turning things around so quickly between sessions. We'll review where we went wrong today and look to improve tomorrow."

Liam Lawson: "A series of unfortunate events in SQ1 meant that we didn't have the Sprint Quali we were hoping for today. We misplaced the garage exit which led to us being further back on the track, and we didn't have a strong out lap either. I then had a flat spot and destroyed the tyre on lap one and driving the second lap on the flat-spotted tyre led to too many vibrations. The car has improved from this morning though, so we'll take positives from this into tomorrow."