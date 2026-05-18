Canadian Grand Prix: Preview - Pirelli

Another Sprint weekend awaits teams and drivers in Canada.

It will be the first time the shorter race is held in Montreal, and this year the Circus will tackle the semi permanent circuit along the Saint Lawrence River a few weeks earlier than has traditionally been the case on the championship calendar. Pirelli will supply the three softest compounds in its range: C3 as the Hard, C4 as the Medium and C5 as the Soft.

The track surface, which was resurfaced in 2024, is smooth and low in abrasiveness. It is used for motor racing only during the Formula 1 weekend and, as a result, the circuit evolves very quickly not only over the three days but also within each individual session. Last year, graining affected the tyres right through to race day. With the new tyres, the phenomenon should be more limited and, thanks to the improving track conditions, could already disappear after Friday.

The circuit, named after Gilles Villeneuve, is 4.361 kilometres long and features 14 corners interspersed with several straights. Its defining characteristic is its so called stop and go nature, which makes strong braking stability and maximum traction performance crucial. Despite being essentially a street circuit, overtaking is possible, especially at the end of the straight leading into the final chicane, just before the famous Wall of Champions, which in 1999 claimed Hill, Schumacher and Villeneuve, all of whom hit the barriers.

As always in Montreal, the weather could play a significant role for the teams. Not only because of the chance of rain, but also due to temperatures that could be cooler than usual given the change of date. Teams may therefore have to carefully evaluate the best ways of bringing the tyres up to the correct operating temperature, particularly in qualifying.

The Soft is clearly the compound with the best warm up of the three and will offer optimal grip over a single lap. It could therefore be the favourite for Saturday's Sprint, but the following day teams may opt for a more conservative approach, tackling the Grand Prix on the two harder compounds. As seen in Miami, teams tend to favour cautious choices in the race, where a one stop strategy could again be preferred this year.

Last year, the two stop strategy proved to be the quickest compared with a single pit stop, which was tested only by those starting from the second half of the grid. At the start, teams were almost evenly split between Medium and Hard. The latter turned out to be the most competitive tyre, while the yellow compound suffered slightly due to higher temperatures than on the opening day. During a late neutralisation, four drivers also fitted the Soft for a final sprint to the chequered flag.

This year will see the 55th edition of the Canadian Grand Prix. It will be the 45th held on the circuit built on the Île Notre Dame, as the first editions took place at Mont Tremblant and Mosport Park, near Toronto. The drivers with the most wins, seven apiece, are Lewis Hamilton and Michael Schumacher, who also share the record for the most pole positions with six each. McLaren holds the record for victories among constructors with 13, followed by Ferrari on 12. Canada also retains the record for the longest Grand Prix in Formula 1 history, a mark that will stand unless the regulations change. The 2011 race, won by Jenson Button and interrupted by torrential rain, lasted 4 hours, 4 minutes and 39 seconds.