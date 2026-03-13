Chinese Grand Prix: Practice & Sprint Shootout notes - Racing Bulls

Mattia Spini - Head of Trackside Engineering: "The Shanghai circuit is quite different to Melbourne, with a lot more time spent cornering at lower speeds.

"With it being the first Sprint weekend of the season, we expected Friday to be quite challenging and that's pretty much what we saw.

"Arvid unfortunately had a chassis hardware issue just a few laps into FP1, which meant he lost valuable track time, especially considering it's his first time at this circuit. That left him going into Sprint Qualifying with only one and a half laps of preparation, so he had a steep learning curve in SQ1.

"Liam had a more straightforward FP1. Both cars made it through to SQ2, but overall, we were missing a bit of pace to fight for SQ3 today.

"We're not currently in the point-scoring positions, but the focus now is on preparing for the Sprint, which could be an eventful session. We need to be ready to take any opportunity that comes our way, and the start, together with tyre management, will be key tomorrow morning.

"We'll keep working on improving the car and PU setup ahead of Qualifying, as there's still some pace to find compared to our competitors."

Liam Lawson: I was quite happy with my lap. We made a good step from FP1 to qualifying with the set-up changes. We're just struggling a bit more here than we did in Melbourne, as that track suited us a lot better. We'll need to work on it overnight"

Arvid Lindblad: "I'm not particularly happy about today. In Sprint Qualifying, it just didn't feel very nice as there was pretty low grip during the session, and I suffered some entry instability and understeer."