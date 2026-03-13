Chinese Grand Prix: Practice & Sprint Shootout notes - Haas

TGR Haas F1 Team drivers Ollie Bearman and Esteban Ocon qualified 9th and 12th respectively for the first Sprint race of the 2026 FIA Formula 1 World Championship at the Chinese Grand Prix.

Both drivers comfortably navigated their VF-26s through to SQ2 to kick start Sprint Qualifying at the Shanghai International Circuit. Running the mandated Pirelli P Zero Yellow medium tire in the opening knockout sector, Ocon set a fastest lap of 1:34.087 for P9, with Bearman behind in P12 with a quickest time of 1:34.280.

Bearman managed to secure his place in the top 10 shootout, recording a time of 1:33.501 for P8. Ocon was held to his opening SQ2 lap - a 1:33.639 - meaning the Frenchman exited Sprint Qualifying classifying P12.

With the Red soft compound the sole tire option in SQ3, Bearman took to the track for one timed run prior to the checkered. A quickest time of 1:33.409 on a used set secured the British racer P9 for the Sprint.

Ahead of Sprint Qualifying, Friday's sole practice session delivered P7 and P14 performances from Bearman and Ocon - both drivers working a run program consisting of medium and soft tire stints as the track rubbered in. Bearman delivered a 1:34.426, with Ocon banking a 1:34.877 on the soft compound.

Ollie Bearman: "We showed really good pace from pretty much lap one of FP1, and we've been able to build on that and move forward. It was a tough session, the balance was a bit on edge and it was difficult to put a lap together, but we got there in the end and I'm happy with P9 today. I'm quite impressed and surprised by the gap to the leaders as we've seemed to close it a little bit compared to last week. Prior to this weekend, I wasn't expecting to be in the fight for the top eight because we expected the front four teams to be so far ahead, but in the end, that wasn't really the case. It looks like if we get everything right tomorrow, we can score some points."

Esteban Ocon: "We're working hard to get the car to where we want it to be. It felt better from FP1 to Sprint Qualifying, but there are still a few things that we need to investigate to improve it for tomorrow. There's potential, and our understanding of the car is quite high now, so hopefully we can get on top of our issues and get the maximum out of it."

Ayao Komatsu, Team Principal: "It's the first Sprint of the year, and we expected a huge challenge, but we've really stepped up operationally compared to Melbourne. FP1 was decent, everything was in a good place, so I'm really happy with how the team stepped up from last weekend. We needed to, but that was really good. That gave us a decent starting point for Sprint Qualifying.

"It was largely a clean session with good communication and good execution. We're learning that with these new regulations, small differences in driver input make a huge difference in the outcome. It was a shame that Esteban didn't get through to SQ3, he had the pace for it. Ollie did a very good job getting into SQ3, and we made the decision to go out on used softs so we could save a new tire. We still beat one of the Red Bulls, so it was an amazing effort from Ollie, and we're still aiming for a top-eight finish tomorrow."