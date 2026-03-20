Wheatley out as Audi announces restructure

Mattia Binotto takes on the role of team principal as Jonathan Wheatley departs the German team with immediate effect.

Today's press release, which follows claims, denied by Aston Martin, that Wheatley was to replace Adrian Newey at the Silverstone-based outfit, reads as follows:

"As it continues its journey towards the front of the grid, Audi Revolut F1 Team will implement significant changes to its senior management structure.

Due to personal reasons, Jonathan Wheatley will depart the team with immediate effect. The team thanks Jonathan for his contribution to the project and wishes him the best for his future endeavours.

Mattia Binotto, Head of Audi F1 Project, will continue leading the team while taking over additional responsibilities as Team Principal. Since joining at the helm of the project in 2024, Mattia has been in charge of the transformation of the team as Audi prepared for and ultimately entered F1 as a chassis and power unit manufacturer.

The team's future structure will be fully defined at a later stage, as the organisation continues to adapt to the evolving environment of Formula One. With the unwavering commitment of AUDI AG, Audi Revolut F1 Team will continue progressing towards challenging for championships by 2030."

With no comments from either Wheatley or Binotto, could it be that the "personal reasons" relate to the Briton having held 'secret' talks with Aston Martin?