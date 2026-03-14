Chinese Grand Prix: Sprint & Qualifying team notes - Aston Martin

Fernando Alonso: "I felt like I got everything out of the car in that Qualifying session and I think it was the best that we could manage.

"It was a trouble-free day for us and we did everything we wanted to do in our programme, but we are simply lacking performance. We will aim to finish the race tomorrow and try to learn more about this package in racing conditions."

Lance Stroll: "A challenging Qualifying session for me today. I struggled with the balance, suffering with understeer and rear wheel locking which makes the car unpredictable to drive. We need to look at the data to see where we can improve. We are learning with each lap and need to continue building mileage and understanding of this car to get on top of some of the challenges we face."

Mike Krack: "Both cars have done more laps here in Shanghai, but we were not able to progress beyond Q1. We continue learning and building our knowledge about this car, which will help us find more performance for the races to come. Both cars have run reliably today and given us important data, but the car is not easy to drive, so we will regroup tonight to see where we can make improvements going forward."