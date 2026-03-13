Chinese Grand Prix: Practice & Sprint Shootout notes - Aston Martin

Fernando Alonso: "We did some laps in Free Practice and only managed SQ1 today.

I think we did the best we could and we are still far away from the others. We will try to improve again tomorrow, complete as many laps as we can, and build our understanding of this package."

Lance Stroll: "We gathered important data so that's a positive, but we are still battling the same issues we had a week ago in Melbourne. Ultimately, we don't want to be fighting for P19 and P20 so there's lots for us to work on, but we came to China with the main objective to continue learning more about the car."