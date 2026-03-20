Mercedes updates leadership

Mercedes has announced that Bradley Lord will become Deputy Team Principal, supporting CEO & Team Principal Toto Wolff and strengthening the organisation at a time of sustained growth.

Over the past decade, the team's scale, complexity, and operations have expanded significantly. As the sport continues to accelerate globally, the team's leadership structure is evolving to ensure responsibilities are distributed efficiently across the senior leadership group - reflecting the model seen across much of the grid.

Lord will step into the role of Deputy Team Principal effective immediately, formalising responsibilities that have grown organically over recent years.

"With the growth of our team and F1, the scope of our operations and associated responsibilities at a senior level has grown significantly," said Toto Wolff. "We have therefore taken this opportunity to put in place a change that has effectively been operating in practice for some time.

"While my role and overall responsibilities will not change one millimetre, Bradley's work as Deputy Team Principal will further enhance the capability of our leadership group and provide continued support for me as our Team Principal and CEO.

"Bradley is a dedicated and long-serving member of our organisation who has played an important part in the team becoming the most successful of the modern era. Aligning our structure in this way ensures our leadership group can focus fully on the areas where they can add the greatest value and is optimised to meet the demands of a rapidly growing sport."