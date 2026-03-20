Stroll sets the record straight

Lawrence Stroll issues statement relating to Adrian Newey speculation.

It reads as follows:

"With the current speculation surrounding Adrian Newey's role in our team, I want to take this opportunity to set the record straight.

"As Executive Chairman and Controlling Shareholder, I would like to reaffirm that Adrian Newey is my partner and an important shareholder. He is AMR's Managing Technical Partner, and he and I have a true partnership built on a shared vision of success for the company.

"We do things differently here, and while we don't currently adopt the traditional Team Principal role that you see elsewhere - it is by design.

"As the most successful engineer in the history of the sport, Adrian's primary focus is on the strategic and technical leadership where he excels. He is supported by a highly skilled Senior Leadership Team to deliver on all aspects of the business, both at the Campus and trackside.

"We are regularly approached by senior executives of other teams who wish to join Aston Martin Aramco, but in keeping with our policy, we do not comment on rumour and speculation."