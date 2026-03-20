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Stroll sets the record straight

NEWS STORY
20/03/2026

Lawrence Stroll issues statement relating to Adrian Newey speculation.

It reads as follows:

"With the current speculation surrounding Adrian Newey's role in our team, I want to take this opportunity to set the record straight.

"As Executive Chairman and Controlling Shareholder, I would like to reaffirm that Adrian Newey is my partner and an important shareholder. He is AMR's Managing Technical Partner, and he and I have a true partnership built on a shared vision of success for the company.

"We do things differently here, and while we don't currently adopt the traditional Team Principal role that you see elsewhere - it is by design.

"As the most successful engineer in the history of the sport, Adrian's primary focus is on the strategic and technical leadership where he excels. He is supported by a highly skilled Senior Leadership Team to deliver on all aspects of the business, both at the Campus and trackside.

"We are regularly approached by senior executives of other teams who wish to join Aston Martin Aramco, but in keeping with our policy, we do not comment on rumour and speculation."

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READERS COMMENTS

 

1. Posted by Redphyve, 56 minutes ago

"Turk Thrust...

I miss that guy, may need to go digging in the archives for stories regarding FOSU...I think the 2021 season FOSU derailed itself and hasn't been heard from since....though sometimes...I think Turk is still around pulling strings. Papaya Rules anyone?"

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2. Posted by Editor, 4 hours ago

"If Stroll hopes to maintain any semblance of integrity or professionalism, he cannot now announce the recruitment of Wheatley, especially as team principal.

Anyone else get the feeling that Turk Thrust is now in total control of the Drive to Survive script planning."

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3. Posted by Tyrbiter, 5 hours ago

"It says explicitly that they don't have a traditional Team Principal, so one that appears and disappears in the space of a few months is clearly not traditional in the F1 sense.

Once upon a time there were team owners, like Bernie Ecclestone, Frank Williams and Ken Tyrell, and there was no doubt who was in charge. I bet that, had Ken been involved in this current mess, there would have been a few "froth jobs"!"

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4. Posted by Ricardo_sanchez, 6 hours ago

"Unless I’m very much mistaken, there’s no explicit statement in here’s that Newey is “Team Principal” or that he will continue in that role. "

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