Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Preview - McLaren

Pato O'Ward is to drive in Free Practice 1 on Friday, in place of title hopeful Oscar Piastri.

This is the fourth mandatory appearance of a young driver in an FP1 for the team, and O'Ward's second run after replacing Lando in FP1 at the Mexico City Grand Prix. Alex Dunne replaced Lando and Oscar, respectively, during FP1 sessions at the Austrian and Italian Grands Prix.

Lando Norris: "The final race, Abu Dhabi. I'm excited. Last year, we had the Constructors' Championship to go for, and this year, we go in as Champions, with another important Championship to win. It's amazing to see how much we've achieved.

"It's been an incredible season. We have an incredible car. I'm proud of everyone in the team. Thank you to all of our fans. We've got one more race, and we'll give it everything."

Oscar Piastri: "Qatar was one of my strongest weekends in F1. The aim for Abu Dhabi is to replicate that and do everything I can for the race win.

"I will give it my all and make sure I leave no points on the table in this final race."

Pato O'Ward: "We have a very important week ahead as a team. I will be doing my best to help us put our best foot forward to kick off the weekend. I'm excited to see what the outcome will be come race day, and will be supporting Lando and Oscar along the way as they push to make history."

Yas Marina Circuit

Race laps: 58

Circuit length: 5.281km/3.281 miles

Total race distance: 306.183km/190.253 miles

Number of corners: 16 (7 right, 9 left)

Allocated tyre compounds: Hard: C3, Medium: C4 & Soft: C5